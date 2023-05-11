WWE "Already Asked" Top Star About Stadium Show in Their Home Country

As the global leader in sports-entertainment, WWE has put an emphasis on bringing its top shows to all corners of the world. This began in 2018 when WWE inked a multi-year deal with Saudi Arabia and began running two premium live events in the kingdom per year and continued with stadium shows in countries like Australia and the United Kingdom. Most recently, WWE ventured to Canada in February for WWE Elimination Chamber and to Puerto Rico earlier this month for WWE Backlash. The smash success of these international events has led to speculation that WWE could be hitting new markets sooner than later, and one of those areas could be the home country of many top WWE superstars.

"We were just talking about [a WWE stadium show in Ireland]. Yes, I gave the venue and all," Becky Lynch told My Love Letter to Wrestling. "They already asked, we can have one."

WWE regularly hits Ireland during its post-WWE WrestleMania 39 European tour but strictly for non-televised live events. When WWE does hit that neck of the woods for television, they typically emanate from Scotland's The SSE Hydro or England's The O2 Arena.

Given that Ireland is home to just five million people, Lynch questioned the country's ability to self-sustain a stadium show, but pointed to neighboring countries as ways that they could fill a massive venue.

"I don't know that we have the population to sustain it, but I think when you have the UK and Europe so close, absolutely," Lynch continued.

The biggest stadium in Ireland is Croke Park in Dublin, a Gaelic football and hurling arena that can seat up to 80,000 people. Dublin's Aviva Stadium could be a more realistic location, as it seats 51,000. It's worth noting that WWE's most recent premium live event in the UK, WWE Clash at the Castle, took place in Wales, a country that has half the population of Ireland. Still, that event was able to bring in over 60,000 people.

WWE's next European trip comes in July when the company brings WWE Money in the Bank to London's The O2 Arena. This will be the first WWE premium live event in London since 2002's WWE Insurrextion. WWE Money in the Bank will be the next premium live event on the calendar after WWE Night of Champions passes.