WWE Raw Preview (March 13, 2023): Street Fight, Cody Rhodes' Unbeaten Streak

Tonight's Monday Night Raw in Providence, Rhode Island, will continue WWE's road to WrestleMania 39 with the latest chapter in the ever-evolving Bloodline storyline and a few noteworthy grudge matches. Of the five matches announced so far, the biggest candidate for the main event is a Street Fight between Kevin Owens and Solo Sikoa. Despite still being in his rookie year on the WWE main roster, Sikoa has been heavily protected against the former Universal Champion as their first match back in January ended in a No Contest and their rematch on last week's Raw was thrown out due to interference. This also plays into Sikoa's "The Street Champion" nickname and a loss could be what finally pushes Owens to agree to work together with Sami Zayn heading into WrestleMania.

Next up is Cody Rhodes, who still hasn't lost a match in any capacity since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38 back in April 2022. He's 11-0 in TV and pay-per-view matches and a whopping 37-0 if you include house shows. A Twitter interaction between "The American Nightmare" and LA Knight led to a first-time-ever match between the two getting booked for tonight.

WWE Raw Card (March 13, 2023, in Providence, Rhode Island)

Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa (Street Fight)

Cody Rhodes vs. LA Knight

Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green

Johnny Gargano & Dexter Lumis vs. Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest

Elias vs. Bronson Reed

Brock Lesnar & Omos face-to-face

Edge & Finn Balor WrestleMania 39 Confirmation

This story is developing...