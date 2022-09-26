WWE: What the Latest "White Rabbit" Tease Could Mean For Tonight's WWE Raw

The mystery behind WWE's "White Rabbit" continued on this week's Friday Night SmackDown with yet another QR code that led to a different message, this time involving a white rabbit exploring a maze. Once it's completed, a few messages appear on the screen — the coordinates for tonight's episode of Raw in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada — along with the words "Coal" and "Patricide." The song "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane also played during SmackDown while the cameras weren't rolling.

The usage of the word "Patricide" has caught a lot of attention, as it means the killing of one's own father. Fans have since found an old Bray Wyatt promo from Florida Championship Wrestling (before the Wyatt Family had even formed) in which he talked about killing his father. He ended it with the line "Come With Me," which was used back in the first "White Rabbit" video from last week's Raw. The promo could also explain why the word "Coal" was used given that Wyatt said he burned his father alive.

The Bray Wyatt promo where he said “Come with me” is the same promo where he admitted to killing his father. Patricide is one of the words which come up on the latest QR Code. Patricide meaning to kill your own father. pic.twitter.com/dMtYRvaK4F — -_• Cal 🎄 (@ShinyCalKicks) September 24, 2022

While the theory that it could be Karrion Kross seems to have vanished given how Kross is consistently appearing on SmackDown, a new theory has since emerged that it could somehow be about Edge. The playing of "White Rabbit," and the QR code messages all started after Edge was written off TV following a Judgement Day attack and fans have spotted references to Finn Balor's "Demon" persona, the connection to Edge's missing leg and how "Patricide" could be in reference to the faction killing its creator, i.e. its father.

However, this doesn't seem likely. The playing of the song has been consistently connected to SmackDown events. and WWE likely wouldn't start hyping up Edge's return right after writing him off TV with a storyline injury. Fans should likely expect the next update tonight. As for Raw's official lineup, here's what it looks like: