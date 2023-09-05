Does WWE Have to Vacate One of Its Championships Again?

This week's Monday Night Raw featured a backstage segment where Adam Pearce noted that Piper Niven, one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, was not medically cleared to compete. Pearce then mentioned the alleged "curse" that seems to surround the titles, as one one team (Damage CTRL) has managed to hold onto the titles for at least two months since Sasha Banks and Naomi were stripped of the titles in May 2022 and multiple reigns have been cut short due to injuries. Green's previous partner, Sonya Deville, went down with a torn ACL mere weeks after winning the titles in July.

Thankfully, it doesn't sound like WWE will need to scrap Green & Niven's reign. Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp noted that Niven is dealing with a short-term illness and should be back on WWE TV in a week or two. There are currently no plans of taking the titles off of her and Green because of her absence.

Sonya Deville Jokes About Women's Tag Title Curse

When Deville's injury was announced, the former champion joked on social media about the women's tag title curse. Deville has since undergone surgery and likely won't be back in action until 2024.

"Obviously, the tag team titles are cursed. I'm just kidding, but like not really," Deville said. "As all of you already probably know and heard, thank you TMZ, I tore my left ACL last week on SmackDown in my match against Bianca (Belair) and Charlotte (Flair). Obviously, I will be out for an extended period of time due to the fact that I have to get surgery tomorrow. First and foremost, I want to say thank you to everyone who has sent their well wishes and messaged me. I really appreciated it. It means a lot. Obviously, you guys all know, I've been working the last eight-plus years in the WWE and my wrestling career to obtain a title of some sort. I finally got my hands on the Women's Tag Team Titles with Chelsea and we've been champs for 20-something days. Obviously, it's super bitter to say it's come to an end due to an injury, especially being that it's my first injury in wrestling and sports in general. I've been a lifelong athlete since I was five or six. Obviously, it's super disappointing and couldn't have come at a worse time, but I don't think any injury comes at a great time. That's just how the cookie crumbles.

