John Cena's Match at WWE Superstar Spectacle Confirmed

John Cena will be back inside a WWE ring on Sept. 8 when he wrestles at the Superstar Spectacle event in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana, India. The 16-time former world champion will be teaming with reigning World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to take on Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. It was previously announced that Cena would be appearing on the Sept. 1 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the go-home show for WWE's Payback pay-pe-view on Sept. 2. Cena's tag match with Rollins won't air live here in the United States, but it's possible Cena might stick around for longer now that the Actors' strike has put a pause on all of his filming projects.

Cena's only other match so far in 2023 was at WrestleMania 39 back in April when he challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship. He came up short after Theory cheated to pick up the win.

John Cena Reflects on His WrestleMania 39 Match

"I wish I was still there every day, it's just my body can't do it anymore and I don't wanna give the consumer a bad product," Cena said on Busted Open Radio in May when asked to reflect on his match with Theory. "That's another thing that I learned from those veterans. At the time, guys like Eddie (Guerrero) would just risk so much [just in the name of not] giving the consumer a bad product. I don't care how I feel, I don't care how I feel physically, I don't care what baggage I have mentally, when I'm on, they paid good money and I'm gonna go out there and give everything I have and sometimes find it when it's not there.

"I'm at a point where everything I have, in comparison to the bar that's been set... what I have is what you saw at WrestleMania 39. That's what I feel confident that I can deliver, and that's really nice for here and there, but that's not every day in WWE. Sports entertainment has raised the bar and I'm humble enough to say that's awesome, because you're supposed to leave it better than you found it," he continued.

WWE Payback 2023 Card