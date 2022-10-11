Triple H Takes a Shot at AEW During the Opening WWE Raw Segment

Triple H took a subtle shot at AEW at the start of this week's Monday Night Raw. "The Game" was approached by Shawn Michaels, X-Pac and Road Dogg of D-Generation X and tried to convince them to tone down their usual antics for their latest reunion. After a few jokes about cursing and rubber chickens the three left Hunter to his business. As they walked away, he shouted "No fighting!" which fans immediately took as a joke about the recent backstage fights in AEW.

The young promotion saw a locker room brawl involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks at All Out (dubbed by fans as the "Brawl Out"). That was followed up by an incident this past week involving Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara, which resulted in Andrade getting sent home while Guevara still got to compete in the main event.

D-Generation X is ready for the season premiere of #WWERaw 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/OaphaBPMCs — WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2022

