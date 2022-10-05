AEW: Tony Khan Explains Why There Have Been No Updates on "Brawl Out"

AEW fans have taken to calling the infamous locker room brawl involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks after last month's All Out pay-per-view "Brawl Out." Everyone involved with the incident was suspended, though the backstage officials who attempted to break up the fight have since been brought back to work. Punk and The Elite were immediately stripped of their respective championships and all mentions of them have been removed from AEW programming, though Matt Jackson recently indicated that the Bucks (and presumably Omega) will be back soon.

As for Punk, nothing seems to be certain. Even if he isn't booted from the company, he's still dealing with a surgery-requiring arm injury (believed to be a torn triceps) and won't be able to wrestle again until well into 2023. Up until this point, Tony Khan has remained silent about the situation as a third-party investigation continues and a legal situation is still pending. He explained as much in an interview with Variety this week.

"Khan says he is unable to comment as the investigation into the incident is ongoing," the story read, before pivoting to Khan's thoughts on MJF and his ongoing situation. Friedman will face Wheeler Yuta in the opener of tonight's Three-Year Anniversary Special of AEW Dynamite. You can see the full card for the show below.

"We're way ahead of where I thought we were going to be," Khan said in a separate interview with ComicBook this week when asked about how far AEW's TV presence has evolved. "It's tremendous. And to have had the success, I mean, we didn't have a second show at that point (when Dynamite launched in October 2019). Now we've launched two shows, AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage. We built this huge brand. Worldwide, AEW is on in over 130 countries now and it's pretty incredible that we've been able to do it all in three years and become a real challenger brand, where we've carved out an important space for ourselves in the wrestling ecosystem."