Triple H Says There Was No WWE NXT War With AEW, 'They Beat Our Developmental...Good For Them'

Triple H addressed a lot during a new interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, including taking over WWE Creative from Vince McMahon, The Rock, and more, and during their conversation Triple H was also asked about the battle between NXT and AEW Dynamite. At the time it was frequently referred to as the Wednesday Night War and pitted the Black and Gold era of NXT against the then relative new AEW flagship show. Triple H was asked about the back and forth and the rumor that since NXT couldn't beat AEW that the show was being punished, and Triple H said that couldn't be further from the case while also throwing a little bit of a jab at beating WWE's developmental brand.

"No...no. No look, people put so much pressure on all this competitive war. It never was that. Look first of all they beat our developmental system, good for them, right? No it was never that. There was never even a pressure of like you have to beat that. It was never that. It was put on the best product we could," Triple H said.

"Like I said, it shifted over time. During the pandemic, all of that shifted over time, and the opportunity for us to change it back to what it truly was, right. When you look at a lot of the stars that have come through that system, that had either started from 0 or very little exposure anywhere and became massive stars with us, God it's so many people, and we had lost the ability to take those people and groom them from the ground up, we really had, and it's the biggest change that's out there," Triple H said.

Triple H also addressed some advice he received from Vince ahead of taking over WWE Creative, saying "One of the things that he...I don't want to say outright said but it was to me, Look, you're going to do things. You cannot think about how I would do things. You have to think about what you want to do and how you feel it's best for the product. You know, I might not like it, but I understand why you're going to do the things you're going to do. You have to do what you feel is right," Triple H said.

Up next for NXT is Worlds Collide, and you can find the full card below.

Champion vs Champion NXT and NXT UK Championship Title Unification Match: Bron Breakker vs Tyler Bate

Triple Threat NXT and NXT UK Women's Championship Title Unification Match: Mandy Rose vs Meiko Satomura vs Blair Davenport

Fatal 4-Way Elimination Tag Team Championship Unification Match: Creed Brothers (C) vs Briggs and Jensen (C) vs Gallus vs Pretty Deadly

NXT Women's Tag Team Championship: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop

NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs Ricochet

NXT Worlds Collide kicks off on Sunday at 4 PM EST.

Are you excited for Worlds Collide? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!