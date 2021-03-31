MVP Addresses the Future of WWE's The Hurt Business
This week's Monday Night Raw opened with one of WWE's most popular factions, The Hurt Business, seemingly dissolve. After failing to take out Drew McIntyre before WrestleMania, Bobby Lashley and MVP kicked Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander out of the group, prompting a brawl between the four and an eventual match between Lashley and Benjamin where the current WWE Champion won.
On top of that, Lashley recruited King Corbin over from SmackDown to help attack McIntyre in the closing moments of the show. Neither booking decision was well-received by fans (Batista even called WWE out on it), but MVP popped up on Twitter on Wednesday to clarify a few things.
For one, Corbin has not and will not join the faction. And two, the faction isn't as dead as originally believed.
Baron Corbin is NOT, I repeat NOT in The Hurt Business.— MVP (@The305MVP) March 31, 2021
To be clear, Bobby Lashley and MVP are The Hurt Business.
We are always looking for talented applicants.
Have the day you deserve.— MVP (@The305MVP) March 31, 2021
WWE will have two two-night pay-per-view events next week in NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver and WrestleMania 37. WWE's Black & Gold Brand will kick things off with the first night airing free on the USA Network:
Night One (USA Network)
- NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez
- NXT Tag Team Championships: MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado Del Fantasma
- NXT United Kingdom Championship: Walter vs. Tommaso Ciampa
- Six-Man Gauntlet Eliminator Match
Night Two (Peacock)
- NXT Championship: Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross
- NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano vs. Gauntlet Eliminator Winner
- NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Jordan Devlin vs. Santos Escobar (Ladder Match)
- Adam Cole vs. Kyle O'Reilly (Unsanctioned Match)
This will be followed by WrestleMania on April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Here's the latest on that card:
Night One
- WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair
- Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos
- Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)
- Bad Bunny vs. The Miz
- Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
- WWE Women's Tag Team No. 1 Contender's Match (reported)
Night Two
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan
- Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley
- Intercontinental Championship: Big E vs. Apollo Crews
- United States Championship: Riddle vs. Sheamus
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. TBD (reported)
- Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
- The Fiend vs. Randy Orton