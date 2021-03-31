MVP Addresses the Future of WWE's The Hurt Business

✖

This week's Monday Night Raw opened with one of WWE's most popular factions, The Hurt Business, seemingly dissolve. After failing to take out Drew McIntyre before WrestleMania, Bobby Lashley and MVP kicked Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander out of the group, prompting a brawl between the four and an eventual match between Lashley and Benjamin where the current WWE Champion won.

On top of that, Lashley recruited King Corbin over from SmackDown to help attack McIntyre in the closing moments of the show. Neither booking decision was well-received by fans (Batista even called WWE out on it), but MVP popped up on Twitter on Wednesday to clarify a few things.

For one, Corbin has not and will not join the faction. And two, the faction isn't as dead as originally believed.

Baron Corbin is NOT, I repeat NOT in The Hurt Business. — MVP (@The305MVP) March 31, 2021

To be clear, Bobby Lashley and MVP are The Hurt Business. We are always looking for talented applicants. Have the day you deserve. — MVP (@The305MVP) March 31, 2021

WWE will have two two-night pay-per-view events next week in NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver and WrestleMania 37. WWE's Black & Gold Brand will kick things off with the first night airing free on the USA Network:

Night One (USA Network)

NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez

NXT Tag Team Championships: MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado Del Fantasma

NXT United Kingdom Championship: Walter vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Six-Man Gauntlet Eliminator Match

Night Two (Peacock)

NXT Championship: Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross

NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano vs. Gauntlet Eliminator Winner

NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Jordan Devlin vs. Santos Escobar (Ladder Match)

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O'Reilly (Unsanctioned Match)

This will be followed by WrestleMania on April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Here's the latest on that card:

Night One

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)

Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Women's Tag Team No. 1 Contender's Match (reported)

Night Two