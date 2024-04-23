Former Champion Shares Emotional Reaction to WWE Release

WWE's April cuts continue. This past Friday during the WWE SmackDown broadcast, reports surfaced that former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, first Chinese WWE superstar Xia Li, and NXT star Xyon Quinn had been cut from the company. NXT tag team Indus Sher joined them shortly after, as both Sanga and Veer were given their WWE releases over the weekend. NXT's Von Wagner, a talent once described as a "future WrestleMania main eventer" by former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, was also given his pink slip.

Cameron Grimes Reveals WWE Release in Emotional Video

Cameron Grimes has been released.

Taking to Twitter, the former NXT North American Champion revealed that he had been cut from his WWE contract in an emotional video.

"Five years ago, the last thing that I was able to tell my father was that I signed with the WWE. I loved working here," Grimes said. "I loved working at the WWE. I want to thank absolutely everybody that's helped me. I want to sit here and name off a list of people but the video might be a little too long."

Grimes signed with WWE in January 2019 and reported to NXT. He spent four years on the black and gold brand, most notably capturing the NXT North American Title and feuding with LA Knight over WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase's Million Dollar Championship. He was drafted to WWE SmackDown in Spring 2023 but rarely appeared on television after his victorious debut match.

"Even though you guys haven't seen me in the past year, I've been trying my best to learn from everybody that comes through, everybody that would let me sit there and listen," Grimes continued. "If you're a fan of mine, I'm here to let you know that there's a damn fire lit under my a--, man. All I want to do is work. That's all I've ever wanted to do. This is all I got, man. The good news is there ain't going to be no stopping Trevor Lee now. I love you guys. We're going to figure this out. This isn't what I wanted to do at all. The WWE is all I ever wanted to do and be, but if I got to go somewhere else now to show that they missed out, I guess that's what I got to do. Thank you guys."