WWE Releases Three Superstars During SmackDown

The wrestling world was in the middle of watching Bayley defend her Women's Championship against Naomi on SmackDown when the news hit that three superstars had been released. During the episode, Jinder Mahal revealed he had quit WWE and later updated his Twitter profile to reflect he was a free agent soon. Xia-Li also posted that she was no longer with WWE, and shared a thank you to Triple H and WWE for her time there. It was then revealed that NXT superstar Xyon Quinn was also released, and afterwards Fightful confirmed that all three had 90-day non-competes.

Xia-Li posted a message about her departure from WWE on Twitter, writing, "It has been over seven years since I joined WWE, and as the first female Chinese superstar, I feel incredibly proud! I am sincerely grateful to WWE and HHH for welcoming me into this big family. During this valuable time, I have not only grown tremendously but also learned countless invaluable experiences. Thank you for your trust and the opportunities you have given me to break barriers and set an example."

Li continued, writing, "A special thank you to all the coaches, colleagues, and staff who have helped me along the way. Your support and assistance have made me feel at home in a foreign land. I also want to thank all the WWE fans! Your cheers not only motivate me but also make me feel endless love and support. Your backing is my strength. The journey with WWE has been wonderful, and I sincerely thank everyone who has been a part of it. This is not the end but a new beginning! Let's embrace more exciting moments together!"

Mahal tweeted "I Quit. Maharaja Out 💰." Then he changed his Twitter bio to read "Free Agent – 90 Days." As for Quinn, he hasn't posted about the release as of yet, but Fightful confirmed he has been released.

Mahal made waves earlier this year when he appeared on Raw and challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. That appearance ended up getting a response from Tony Khan after a USA Network post, and Mahal would respond with a hilarious tweet that asked "who TF is Hook?". Since that Title shot he's only appeared sporadically, and the same is true of Xia-Li and Quinn.

Quinn last appeared in a squash match against Bron Breakker on SmackDown. Out of the three, Li is the superstar who's had the most prominent role recently, as she was featured in a Title feud with former NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria.

We wish all three the best on what's next, and after 90 days we should see what their next steps will be.