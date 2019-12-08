WWE Releases The Ascension’s Konnor and Viktor

WWE announced two more releases mid-Sunday afternoon, confirming that both Konnor and Viktor of The Ascension had been released from their WWE contracts. The news came just hours after both Sin Cara and Luke Harper had been granted their releases. The team was originally introduced as a stable back in Florida Championship Wrestling, though it found its most successful incarnation when Conor O’Brian (Konnor) fromed and allinace with Rick Vicor (Viktor) as a tag team. Together the pair reigned as NXT Tag Team Champions for a whopping 364 days, a record that still stands to this day. The two made the jump to the main roster in December 2014, but then the trouble started.

The pair began comparing themselves to classic dominant tag teams of the past like the Road Warriors, Demolition and the Powers of Pain. As a result fans quickly turned on them, within a month the pair were getting beaten down by legends like the APA and the New Age Outlaws. With the exception of a brief alliance with Stardust as “The Cosmic Wasteland,” the pair were all but ignored on WWE televison and relegated to jobber status.

Videos by ComicBook.com