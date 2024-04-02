The Bloodline has been the epicenter of WWE programming for nearly four years. Roman Reigns made his return to WWE programming at WWE SummerSlam 2020, showcasing a ruthless side of him that had not been seen since his days as a heel in The Shield. After aligning with Paul Heyman and capturing the WWE Universal Championship, it became clear that Reigns was now operating as a full-fledged villain. Reigns brought his family into his new Tribal Chief persona, recruiting cousins The Usos to help him do his bidding and eventually acquiring the services of cousin Solo Sikoa in Fall 2022. This unit, collectively known as The Bloodline, would shift and shake up over the years, but remains a cohesive function placed firmly in WWE's main event scene.

WWE Has "Rewritten" The Bloodline's Ending "Multiple Times"

(Photo: WWE)

There is no telling how this story ends.

Speaking to The Ringer, The Bloodline's special counsel and wise man Paul Heyman spoke on how WWE has crafted his faction's story over the years, suggesting that the final page was conceived from the very beginning.

"I'm a huge proponent of writing the last page of the script first. It's always to the advantage of long-term storytelling," Heyman said. "I've always been of the belief that the launch of the story is the first push toward the conclusion. The finish is everything."

While Reigns has remained relatively unchanged since he turned heel in August 2020, the WWE around him is night and day. Vince McMahon is gone. Triple H has taken the reins. His current adversary, and the one that many believe will be the one to bring an end to his historic title reign, is someone many considered to be an AEW lifer as of January 2022.

"I think I would suggest the ending of this story has already been rewritten multiple times because the world has changed since the inception of The Bloodline story," Heyman continued. "Therefore, what was a clear vision of how this should play out almost four years ago changed along the way based on not only the audience's investment in the characters and the stories but the world itself. Society itself. Pop culture itself. Sports culture itself. It has all changed, and now we can see the trajectory that we've been on takes us so much further than we ever initially imagined."

Reigns is challenged by Cody Rhodes this Sunday, April 7th at WWE WrestleMania 40.