WWE SmackDown: Why You Shouldn't Expect The Bloodline Story to Advance This Week

WWE's latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw the latest chapter in The Bloodline Saga. Fresh off helping Roman Reigns retain at SummerSlam, Jimmy Uso explained that he attacked Jey Uso in Detroit out of fear that he might become corrupted by the power the position of "Tribal Chief" brings, pointing out what a monster Reigns has become since adopting the mantle in 2020. Jey responded by laying out Reigns, Solo and Jimmy before declaring he was "quitting" WWE. The company went so far as to move him to the WWE Alumni page over the weekend on WWE.com.

However, it doesn't sound like this week's episode of SmackDown (Aug. 18) in Toronto will have much follow-up to this latest development. Per PWInsider, neither Sikoa nor Jimmy Uso are booked for the show and Reigns was never advertised for the event (and is reportedly dealing with an undisclosed injury suffered at SummerSlam). Jey's declaration about quitting likely means he's off the show too and Paul Heyman appearing on WWE TV without at least one member of The Bloodline present is incredibly rare these days. WWE could get around the issue with some pre-taped segments but it doesn't sound like anyone involved in the story will appear in front of the live crowd.

WWE's Plans for the Aug. 18 SmackDown

As for what is on the docket for the "Blue Brand" this week, Edge will compete in front of his hometown crowd against Sheamus while Rey Mysterio will celebrate winning the United States Championship by appearing on the Grayson Waller Effect show.

Paul Heyman on Roman Reigns' Run Still Being in The "Third Inning"

Paul Heyman appeared on Reigns' behalf during the SummerSlam post-show press conference and once again made the claim that Reigns' run of dominance is only in the "third inning."

"We are just figuring this stuff out," Heyman said. "We haven't even hit our stride yet. If you want to take the arrogant approach, I'm sure Paul Levesque will tell you all the box office records that have been smashed. Every Friday night when we show up at SmackDown, we're always told, 'This is the largest gate of this and the largest gate of that.' 'This is the largest premium live event.' 'This is the largest WrestleMania.' Okay, we can sit there and point to what clearly drove all this, and it's the Bloodline, and when I say the Bloodline, I mean the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

"There is so much more for us to master. It's a craft, and it's an evolving craft. It's an ever-evolving form of entertainment," he continued. "If you sit there and you think, 'We got this, this is it, we're cruising to WrestleMania,' we're going to be replaced, and we should be. If you don't come at this with the greatest ambitions to be much better tomorrow than you are today and much better two days from now, then you're not here to be the greatest of all time."