Charlotte Flair Defends Getting Booked on All Three WWE Brands

WWE fans have seen Charlotte Flair pop up and compete on Monday Night Raw, NXT and Friday Night SmackDown over the past month, and WWE's insistence on strapping the rocket back on "The Queen" has started to ruffle some feathers. This week alone has seen her drop the NXT Women's Championship to Io Shirai (without actually losing) at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, only to pin Asuka in a non-title match in the main event of Monday Night Raw to guarantee herself a future shot at the Raw Women's Championship. Flair is already one of the most decorated female WWE wrestlers of all time with 12 combined reigns as Raw Women's, SmackDown Women's, NXT Women's and Divas Champion, and with Becky Lynch gone for the rest of 2020 she'll likely become a focal point of the Raw roster once again.

Flair defended herself from her critics in a new interview with Wrestling Inc. this week.

"...I really do think that my consistency is a detriment to people missing me," Flair said. "I feel like I am doing some of my best work of my career right now, promo-wise and in-ring-wise but because people see me all the time, I think they're used to it and the expectation is so high, and it's so frustrating because it's like, 'Well, am I not supposed to be hungry? Am I not supposed to always want to be on top? Am I not supposed to be fighting to get better?'"

"I don't know. It's like a Catch-22," she continued"I think the biggest thing for me is, yes, I'm on all three brands, but if you look at my storylines that I am a part of, I am a part of someone else's storyline, it's not like anything is a 'Charlotte Flair' push. I'm just put [there] because I can basically do anything and everything they ask. Like, going to SmackDown was not for me. That's not a push. That is 'Charlotte Flair is a name and she's coming to SmackDown.' So, currently, I am just all over the place, brand-wise, because I am the hardest worker, and I will say that, for the women."

WWE returns to pay-per-view this weekend with the Backlash event. Check out the full card below

Edge vs. Randy Orton

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz & John Morrison

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Nia Jax

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. The IIconics

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

