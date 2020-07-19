Ric Flair Reveals One Thing He Wants to Do Now That He's Back on WWE Television

✖

Ric Flair has been a staple of Monday Night Raw since mid-June, accompanying Randy Orton to the ring while cutting various promos backstage with the likes Christian and Big Show. He's been in full heel mode trying to stop wrestlers from crossing "The Legend Killer," but aside from a low blow to Christian, he hasn't been doing any physical work in the ring. "The Nature Boy" wants that to change, as he explained in a recent interview with Busted Open Radio. Flair said the one thing he wants to do is take the WWE 24/7 Championship from R-Truth, but WWE has yet to give him the green light.

"I keep wanting them to let me wrestle R-Truth for the 24/7 Title," Flair said with a chuckle [h/t Fightful for transcript]. "l I'm getting to the level where I'm comfortable. I'm like, 'Can I just get into character one time?' Talking generically is killing me. When you don't do it, you've got to practice, and you get overwhelmed in terms of the points you have to make in terms of the pay-per-view and the people, I've always struggled with that."

There have been 36 different 24/7 Champions since the title was first introduced in May 2019, and surprisingly Flair isn't one of them. Some legends who have held the title include Ted DiBiase, Kane, Alundra Blayze, Pat Patterson and Gerald Brisco. Truth is currently on his 37th reign with the championship, holding it for a combined 195 days.

Some fans have argued Flair shouldn't be at the WWE Performance Center during the coronavirus pandemic given his age and pre-existing conditions. But Flair has argued that he's safe even though more than 30 positive cases have reportedly been found.

"The WWE is doing everything and following every guideline possible," Flair told Wrestling Inc. "The testing and all that was conducted as professionally as it could possibly be. Three doctors. Organized. Yes, people had to stand in line, but that was because of so many people being tested. But nobody was together. Everybody had a mask on."

"I would scrutinize anybody that said otherwise at the highest level," he added. "I was tired of hearing the bulls. Carrano, Ace, Vince himself, I could go down the list of people that are making sure that everybody's life is at the best possible place while they're there for the event."

On the subject of positive cases getting discovered inside the PC, Flair said, "I went back the next day. Of course I would. And I've got a pre-existing condition and I'm in my 70s! Let me tell you something, you are safer going to a WWE event than you are going to Kroger's grocery store."

