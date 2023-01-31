WWE Superstar Injured Back at WrestleMania 38 Set to Return Tonight on WWE Raw

Tonight's Monday Night Raw will see the in-ring return of Rick Boogs, according to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp. Boogs was last seen back at WrestleMania 38 teaming with Shinsuke Nakamura in a match against The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately, Boogs suffered a torn quad and injured his patellar tendon during the match and had to immediately be helped to the back. He underwent surgery and has been on the road to recovery ever since.

Boogs first broke out on NXT as the air guitar enthusiast Eric Bugenhagen (his real name). His name was changed to Rick Boogs when he debuted on SmackDown in May 2021 and has since been pushing back on the idea that the name change was a mistake.

"I was definitely happy for the most part, and then the only thing that was negative was you're saying that Rick Boogs was gonna hold me back that name and I accept that as a challenge. Because I don't think so. I think Rick Boogs is gonna, it's gonna get way more over in a sense. I think I take that as, 'Let's see what we can do with this name [of] Rick Boogs.' As of right now. I mean, let's look at the entrance [with] Shinsuke. Right? I'm 'Rick Boogs' I'm saying like, what would we have done with Bugenhagen in that sense? 'My name's Eric Bu-gen-ha-gen!' I mean maybe that could have worked but I think Rick Boogs works better in that sense," Boogs told GiveMeSport in 2021.

This story is developing...