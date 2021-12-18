WWE’s Rick Boogs Wants To Prove Chris Jericho Wrong on Name Change

Like most in WWE, Eric Bugenhagen got a name change when he came to WWE, being renamed Rick Boogs. The name and his character and the team-up with Shinsuke Nakamura have all caught on with fans since he debuted, but not everyone loves his new name. That includes AEW’s Chris Jericho, who said he hates the fact that they made him change his name when it was so cool before. In a new interview with GiveMeSport, Boogs was asked about Jericho’s comments, and while he appreciates all the praise Jericho gave him, he does hope to prove him wrong about the Boogs name.

“I was definitely happy for the most part, and then the only thing that was negative was you’re saying that Rick Boogs was gonna hold me back that name and I accept that as a challenge. Because I don’t think so. I think Rick Boogs is gonna, it’s gonna get way more over in a sense. I think I take that as, ‘Let’s see what we can do with this name [of] Rick Boogs.’ As of right now. I mean, let’s look at the entrance [with] Shinsuke. Right? I’m ‘Rick Boogs’ I’m saying like, what would we have done with Bugenhagen in that sense? ‘My name’s Eric Bu-gen-ha-gen!’ I mean maybe that could have worked but I think Rick Boogs works better in that sense,” Boogs said.

“So, he had a lot of praise and I’m very grateful for that, and you know, hopefully, I can live up to that,” Boogs said. “I think that’s what I’m doing and I just want to prove him wrong [about] the Rick Boogs schtick.”

Jericho’s initial comments took place during an interview with the Keepen’ It 100 podcast, and you can find those below.

“I hate the fact they changed his name from Bugenhagen which is one of the coolest names,” Jericho said. “It was Bugenhagen! It was [Eric] Bugenhagen. That’s a cool fucking name, man. ‘Boogs’ sounds like a fucking booger. I think he’s super entertaining, very hyper. I think he would have a chance to do something if they were to give him his name, Bugenhagen”

