Ricochet Challenges Logan Paul to a Match, Takes Him Out With Another Highlight Reel Moment

Ricochet and Logan Paul met face-to-face on this week's Monday Night Raw to finally address their encounters from this year's Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank matches. The former Intercontinental Champion wanted the celebrity YouTuber in a one-on-one match, but Paul rejected the idea saying that Ricochet was just looking to go viral again and he doesn't need that because he's already famous. Channeling a moment from his days in NXT, Ricochet effortlessly jumped over the top rope and landed right in front of Paul on the entrance ramp, but Paul once again declined.

He then turned away, only to swing back around and try to catch Ricochet with surprise haymakers. The former champ dodged both attacks, then nailed Paul with a Sliced Bread off the ring apron. While not confirmed during the segment, it's rumored that Paul vs. Ricochet will happen at SummerSlam next month in Detroit.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Rumored Card

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. TBA

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. TBA Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar (with some sort of stipulation)

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

Ricochet vs. Logan Paul

Logan Paul on His Money in the Bank Botch

Paul and Ricochet attempted a springboard Spanish Fly through a pair of tables during the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, only for the move to be botched and Paul nearly wind up injured. He addressed what went wrong on his Impaulsive podcast, while slightly staying in character.

"There was a botched move with a dangerous landing," Paul said. "I walked away this time relatively unscathed. I got some scrapes and bruises but no major tweaks or pulls but, Ricochet and I were supposed to do what's called a Spanish Fly off the top rope so one of our legs is on the rope, one of our legs is on the ladder and we were supposed to hit it at the same time and when he hit that rope, it was before me so he moved it so I slipped down all the way to the bottom.

"Keep in mind, I'm a noob. I don't really know what I'm doing out there so when stuff goes wrong, I don't really know how to improv," he added. "So in my head I'm like, how is this guy -- this is f—ed. We f—ed this up. How is this guy gonna do this? Is he even gonna do this? Our legs are all twisted up like this. I'm looking at him, I'm like, oh, this motherf—er is still trying to send this s—. I'm not even ready. His feet aren't even planted. Off the second rope, just hawks a backflip. I'm like, alright! Went crashing through the tables, scraped my shoulder, I hit my head on the thing. I'm fine, no concussions or anything but, it's just a wild sport man. I don't know what I'm doing."