Watch: Logan Paul Accepts Ricochet’s Challenge With an Action Figure

Ricochet once again called out Logan Paul during this week’s Monday Night Raw, demanding the celebrity YouTuber be back on Raw next week. The two had a face-to-face confrontation on last week’s Raw in which Paul called out Ricochet for being obsessed with going viral with his cool moves. The former Intercontinental Champion responded by dodging a few of Paul’s haymakers and knocking him off his feet with a Sliced Bread off the apron. While “The One and Only” has already thrown down the challenge for a match (likely at SummerSlam), it probably won’t be made official until next week. The two previously clashed during the Men’s Royal Rumble match and the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, but this is the first time they’ll wrestle one-on-one.

“Obviously he lives in his own little world, so of course in the social media world everybody is a joke compared to Logan Paul,” Ricochet said in his backstage promo. “But we’re here in Atlanta, Georgia, sold out State Farm Arena, and what do you think these people are here for? They’re not here because we post on Instagram, they’re here for the WWE. And in this world, Logan is the joke. Last week I showed everybody when he said that he wanted a real fight but I brought the real fight and what happened? He was the one laid out. So, Logan, I’m challenging you. If you want to keep that same energy how about you meet me next week on Monday Night Raw in Tampa, Florida. Because I’m going to do what I did last week and hurt you where it really hurts — your ego.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Paul responded with a video of himself holding his own action figure. In a mocking voice, he said, “Okay buddy, you want to challenge me? Well I’m challenging you, Mr. Clean!” He then started using his normal voice — “What’s up, Ricochet? You want to challenge me? Challenge accepted. I’ll see you next week in Tampa, Florida. LET’S GO!”

https://twitter.com/LoganPaul/status/1681126973311971333?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Seth Rollins Praises Logan Paul

Since making his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, Paul has impressed his peers in matches against the likes of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins while managing to pull off jaw-dropping moments despite relatively minimal training. Rollins even acknowledged Paul’s ability after their WrestleMania 39 match.

“It’s a hundred percent different,” Rollins said on My Love Letter to Wrestling last month. “Obviously, there’s a lot more pressure on me to carry the weight of a match, carry the burden of a huge WrestleMania match. There’s a lot of pressure on you. The company is basically saying ‘Here, we trust you to handle this and do this well.’ And then you’re in there with a guy who, like you said, has very little experience.”

“I’ll say this about Logan, he’s a hard-working cat,” he added. “He is a hustler. And I don’t think you get to his level of success just kinda phoning it in.”

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Card & Rumored Matches