Roman Reigns, Edge and Seth Rollins React to WWE Universal Championship Match at Money in the Bank

After Edge made his surprise return to Friday Night SmackDown last week, WWE quickly turned around and confirmed that the "Rated-R Superstar" would challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Since then both Reigns and Edge have commented on the match, which was originally supposed to take place at WrestleMania 37 before Daniel Bryan inserted himself into the equation and made it a triple threat. Said match saw Reigns stack Edge on top of Bryan and pin both men (thanks to a major assist from Jey Uso and a steel chair).

"Once they experience the #IslandOfRelevancy.. They always want more," Reigns wrote. "Edge's Bucket List: ✅ ROMAN REIGNS vs EDGE. 1 v 1. FIRST TIME EVER. LIVE CROWD. LETS GO!"

But they weren't the only two to have an opinion on the announcement. Seth Rollins proclaimed himself next in line for a shot at Reigns earlier in the night and was on the Talking Smack panel when the Reigns/Edge match was made official. Rollins went into a tirade after the news broke.

Given that one of the big matches rumored for SummerSlam is Edge vs. Rollins, this could get the ball rolling towards that becoming official. As for Reigns, the big rumored match for SummerSlam continues to be himself defending the Universal title against a returning John Cena.

Here's the updated card for Money in the Bank, taking place on July 18 in Forth Worth, Texas: