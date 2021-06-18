WWE Pushes Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio Universal Championship Match Up to This Week's WWE SmackDown

✖

Roman Reigns will be facing Rey Mysterio in a Hell In A Cell match on Smackdown this week. That’s right, the Universal Title is on the line during the action on Fox. The Master of the 619 decided to tweet that he couldn’t wait any longer for this date with destiny. The animosity between the Big Dog and the Mysterio family has been ramping up in recent weeks. (Tossing Dominic out of the ring was a sight to see on social media.) Jey Uso will probably be close to the action as the family struggle continues to develop. Jimmy is back and driving a wedge between his twin and the family’s leader. Headed into the next PPV, it seems clear that viewers are going to see a confrontation between Roman and the rogue Uso at some point. For now, Mysterio gets his shot in a Hell In A Cell this week. There are sure to be fireworks when SmackDown gets to the main event.

Sunday. Friday. Any day.

Makes no difference to me. It'll be my pleasure to disgrace what's left of your family name tomorrow night inside Hell in a Cell! My Special Counsel @HeymanHustle will handle the paperwork. I’ll PERSONALLY handle the warfare! @WWE #Smackdown https://t.co/DSzd33gluA — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 18, 2021

Mysterio wrote, “It’s eating me up inside. I can’t wait any longer. I want the Hell In A Cell match tomorrow night. @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle”

The champ issued a quick response, “Sunday. Friday. Any day. Makes no difference to me. It'll be my pleasure to disgrace what's left of your family name tomorrow night inside Hell in a Cell! My Special Counsel @HeymanHustle will handle the paperwork. I’ll PERSONALLY handle the warfare!@WWE #Smackdown”

Reigns vs. Mysterio will mark the first Hell in a Cell match on free TV since Mankind vs. Kane on #WWERaw in August '98 #WWEHIAC There was a five-way Cell match in September 2011 in KC but that was a Dark Match after a Raw taping (and only last five minutes, somehow...) pic.twitter.com/9km94tJG2z — Connor Casey (@ConnorCaseyCB) June 18, 2021

Reigns has been busy this week, and he went on SportsNation to talk about his recent run. The Tribal Chief was quickly asked about the possibility of standing in the ring with The Rock or John Cena.

"That's a dream for a lot of our fans. It ain't a dream for [The Rock's fans]. I get this a lot with Dwayne and John Cena as well," Reigns explained. "These guys are doing very well for themselves, there's no question about it. I don't know, if I were these guys, I don't know if I would want to come back and deal with me. I'm a problem right now for everybody. So if I were them, I would stay on set. I'd keep pumping out these streaming service movies. Don't come to my ring."

