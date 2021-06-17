Roman Reigns Threatens Both John Cena and Dwayne Johnson Amid WWE Return Rumors

✖

The two biggest dream matches WWE can provide right now are WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns taking on either John Cena or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Reigns vs. Cena has been rumored for this year's SummerSlam in Las Vegas, while Reigns vs. Rock has been talked about either WrestleMania 38 (in Dallas) or 39 (in Los Angeles). Reigns appeared on SportsNation this week and was asked about the possibility of facing either man in the near future. "The Tribal Chief" used the opportunity to send a threat to both men.

"That's a dream for a lot of our fans. It ain't a dream for [The Rock's fans]. I get this a lot with Dwayne and John Cena as well," Reigns said. "These guys are doing very well for themselves, there's no question about it. I don't know, if I were these guys, I don't know if I would want to come back and deal with me. I'm a problem right now for everybody. So if I were them, I would stay on set. I'd keep pumping out these streaming service movies. Don't come to my ring."

“I’m a problem right now for everybody. If I were them, I would stay on set."@WWERomanReigns on why @TheRock should stick to Hollywood 🍿 pic.twitter.com/KtGMmzxtDE — SportsNation (@SportsNation) June 16, 2021

While Reigns hasn't talked much about another matchup with John Cena (he beat the 16-time world champion in their first match at No Mercy in 2017), the topic of facing his cousin has come up numerous times over the past year.

"I think I'm the guy. If there is anybody that he would feel comfortable with in the ring, and have the proper build up and can rise to that occasion, there's no doubt I'm the guy. We will definitely have to crack a lot of eggs to get to that," Reigns said while on the Load Management Podcast back in October. "That's just good TV. Going forward and building a really dominant bad guy within myself and here comes the astronomical superstar, there has never been a guy on his level. You would have to build that villain to get to that point."

Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Rey Mysterio inside Hell in a Cell at this Sunday's pay-per-view. Should he retain the title and keep it up until SummerSlam, his latest world title reign will be nearing one full year.