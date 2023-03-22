WWE Reveals New Lineup for Stand & Deliver's NXT Women's Title Ladder Match

After it was feared that current NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez might not be medically cleared, WWE NXT had to put a new plan into place for a worst-case scenario. That led to the announcement of an NXT Women's Championship Ladder Match and a number of Qualifying matches to decide the entrants. Zoey Stark and Gigi Dolin are already locked in for the match, and tonight Indi Hartwell, Tiffany Stratton, Ivy Nile, and Lyra Valkyria were all up for their chance to secure a spot. It would ultimately end up being Stratton and Valkyria locking in their spots for the match, with one more remaining spot open. As for who that could be, we'll have to wait and see, but here is how things played out in both matches.

Hartwell knocked Stratton to the mat and then she went to work on her opponent's shoulder and wrist. Stratton was able to get some offense in but Hartwell came back with a big clothesline. Stratton hit back with a suplex and a pin attempt but Hartwell kicked out. Stratton stayed on Hartwell and threw her into the corner turnbuckle, and followed it up with an awesome front flip into a kick and then knocked Hartwell down again.

When coming back from a commercial break, Stratton was in control, but Hartwell came back briefly only to get slammed into the ropes and covered, but Hartwell kicked out. Then Stratton knocked Hartwell's face into the turnbuckle and then hit double stomps before going for a cover again, but she kicked out once more. Hartwell got some momentum back with a big slam to the mat, giving her some breathing room, and then they traded punches. Hartwell got a few more in and knocked Stratton down before clocking Stratton with a kick to the head and a pin attempt. Stratton kicked out.

Hartwell tried again for the big boot but Stratton dodged it and countered into a cover, but Hartwell kicked out. Stratton was frustrated, and then Hartwell dodged her next move and went for the pin, but Stratton kicked out. Stratton then picked up Hartwell and hit the senton and then she went up and hit the moonsault from the top rope and got the cover and the win. Stratton is going to Stand & Deliver to face Zoey Stark and Gigi Dolin in the Ladder Match.

The next match of the night for the qualifier was Ilya Valkyrie vs Ivy Nile, and then Valkyria went for a pin attempt after an impressive combination, but Nile got up. Nile then returned the favor with a cover but Valkyria kicked out, and she was able to evade an ankle lock from Nile. Then they exchanged holds, with Nile getting the upper hand for a minute before getting kicked in the stomach.

Nile hit back with a kick to the chest and then they exchanged more hard kicks before clocking each other and knocking each other down to the mat. Nile picked up Valkyria for a huge slam but Valkyria kicked out of the pin and then hit a mean combination of kicks and punches on Nile. Nile then hit a flying kick and went for a submission, but Valkyria was able to break the hold and hit a German Suplex on Nile. A kick of her own followed and Valkyria went for the pin and the win, locking in her place for the match at Stand & Deliver.

The current lineup will include Stark, Dolin, Stratton, and Valkyria, and now there's only one more spot left in the match. That will likely be decided next Tuesday, and as for who it could be, there are a few options. Perhaps there will be a second chance match that will have those who lost previously in the match, giving Hartwell one more shot at being in the match and a shot at the Title later on. This could also be the way that Perez, who is thought to be medically cleared at this point, returns and fights for her Title.

What do you think of the lineup and who do you think will be the last member of the match? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!