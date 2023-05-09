Here's How Savio Vega's Surprise WWE Backlash Appearance Came Together

Former WWE star Savio Vega made a surprise appearance during Saturday's Backlash pay-per-view in San Juan. The former Nation of Domination member first popped up backstage alongside Bad Bunny and Rey Mysterio, then joined Carlito and the Latino World Order in fighting off The Judgement Day so Bunny could pick beat Damian Priest in their San Juan Street Fight. The entire sequence led to some of the loudest cheering for a WWE crowd in recent memory, with fans how hoping that Carliot might even get re-signed to the company.

As for Vega, he revealed in a new interview with Cultaholic's Tom Campbell that his appearance came about thanks to Priest — "They got in contact with me because this is the mastermind of Damian Priest and Bad Bunny. They're both fans of me, I discovered that when I went to the farewell of The Undertaker. I saw Damian Priest there and as soon as I see him, I went to him and said, 'Hey, man, how you doing?' I said, I want to take a picture with you.' He said, 'I want to take a picture with you.' I said, 'No, I want to take a picture with you.' So I talked to him a little bit there, my experience and stuff like that. We don't talk too much, but we keep in touch by phone. So this idea was them," Vega explained (h/t Fightful).

🇵🇷 "Man, the dream come true!"@SavioVega chats exclusively to @Cultaholic about his EXPLOSIVE WWE Backlash moment.



Hear the whole thing on the Podcast Feed later today! pic.twitter.com/FiXICIh1Ef — Tom Campbell (@TomCampbell) May 9, 2023

"More Damian Priest and he said, 'I'd like to have this two guys in Puerto Rico when they find out they're gonna do this pay-per-view over here.' The dream came true, and then the rest was to put the puzzle together. Soon that happened, the company called me and [asked] if I'm interested to be part of it. I said, 'Why not? Yes, let's do it.' They said, 'Carlito's gonna be in town.' I said, 'Bring him down too. That's good.' It was great,'" he continued.

