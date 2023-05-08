Bad Bunny Reflects on His WWE Backlash Match With Damian Priest

Bad Bunny stole the show at WWE's Backlash pay-per-view this past Saturday night, beating Damian Priest in a Street Fight in front of a raucous sold-out San Juan crowd. The Grammy Award winner took to Instagram to reflect on the moment while also thanking the fans who cheered their hearts out for him. He wrote, "I'm still processing this words can't describe what I felt that day it was a dream. Thank you Puerto Rico, you were the real stars both nights There's no energy like what you brought. Now the world knows where the best wrestling fans in the world are: P FKN R."

As a lifelong pro wrestling fan, this marked Bunny's third match inside of a WWE ring. Leading up to his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37, the music megastar won over wrestlers and WWE officials with his work ethic.

"When we talked to him about that event, he got himself a house in Orlando. Lived there. Came to that Performance Center every single day. People talk about Logan Paul. You talk to Logan Paul on a regular basis. You don't get as good as he is, as good as Bunny is, that quickly that fast without putting in the dedication and the hard work," Triple H said while talking about Bunny's training last September during a press conference.

"So to me he deserves every bit of respect that anybody else does," Triple H said. "It's what I said to Bunny after we worked with him the first time. You earned my respect. I don't give it easily. Logan Paul same thing. Earned my respect. I don't give it easily. Pat McAfee. Same thing. There's a list of people like that. People don't want to take it seriously. They don't want to respect what we do, I don't want to work with them, but when it's somebody like Bad Bunny, absolutely. Little bit of a spoiler here but he and I are going to have a conversation very very soon. It's already scheduled. We're going to go and see what's available. Biggest music star in the world, so let's go."

