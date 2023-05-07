Bad Bunny Shows Off Injuries From His WWE Backlash Match

Bad Bunny shocked the pro wrestling world on Saturday night, putting on an instant classic with Damian Priest in front of a thunderous sold-out crowd in San Juan. The Grammy Award-winning artist brawled with Priest for a solid 25 minutes in a San Juan Street Fight, resulting in him getting whacked with all sorts of weapons and driven through a production crew table in the crowd. But thanks to some help from the LWO, Savio Vega and Carlito, Bunny was able to pin Priest after hitting a Canadian Destroyer. He took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon to post a photo from after the match, showing off the various bruises on his back.

A day before his match with Priest, Bunny popped up on SmackDown to officially align with the Latino World Order (LWO). Rey Mysterio, the group's leader, then celebrated the megastar joining the iconic faction.

"We feel privileged and honored for Bad Bunny to receive the shirt, put it on gracefully, and represent what we represent, the Latinos. It's incredible. I don't think Bad Bunny needed superpowers for tomorrow because he will take Damian Priest down. I know it, I've seen him train. He works hard and he's dedicated. He's been a fan since he's a kid. But if that LWO shirt brings him some type of superpower, it would be incredible, man. The representation is to the fullest right now for all the Latinos," Mysterio told WWE in a backstage interview.

Bunny's match was Priest was technically the third time he's stepped inside of a WWE ring to compete. As a lifelong fan of pro wrestling, Bunny's work ethic while training for matches has won over many of the industry's biggest names, including Triple H.

"When we talked to him about that event, he got himself a house in Orlando. Lived there. Came to that Performance Center every single day. People talk about Logan Paul. You talk to Logan Paul on a regular basis. You don't get as good as he is, as good as Bunny is, that quickly that fast without putting in the dedication and the hard work," Triple H said while talking about Bunny's training last September during a press conference.

"So to me he deserves every bit of respect that anybody else does," Triple H said. "It's what I said to Bunny after we worked with him the first time. You earned my respect. I don't give it easily. Logan Paul same thing. Earned my respect. I don't give it easily. Pat McAfee. Same thing. There's a list of people like that. People don't want to take it seriously. They don't want to respect what we do, I don't want to work with them, but when it's somebody like Bad Bunny, absolutely. Little bit of a spoiler here but he and I are going to have a conversation very very soon. It's already scheduled. We're going to go and see what's available. Biggest music star in the world, so let's go."

