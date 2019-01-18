What WWE Reportedly Promised The Revival if They Stay With the Company

On Wednesday news broke that Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, known as the tag team The Revival, asked for their releases from the company after their match with Lucha House Party on Monday Night Raw this week.

That report was made by Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, which Fightful.com’s Sean Ross Sapp followed up with by saying a source told him WWE “has reason to be very fearful that The Revival are done or finishing up with the company.”

But another wrinkle was added in on Thursday. In a response to a “Rumor Roundup” post from Cageside Seats, which cited Fightful’s report, Dawson’s father Michael Harwood gave some insight into the situation on Twitter.

They were asked to give them 3 months to prove things are going to change — Michael Harwood (@theharw) January 17, 2019

“They were asked to give them 3 months to prove things are going to change,” Harwood wrote. He did not elaborate further on how Dawson and Wilder responded to that request.

During their run in NXT from 2014-17, the two became the most popular heel tag team on the developmental brand, feuding with the likes of Enzo Amore and Colin Cassidy, The Vaudvillians, American Alpha, The Authors of Pain and DIY while holding the NXT Tag Team Championships twice and getting to main event the first NXT TakeOver: Chicago event.

However the two did not find the same success when they moved to the main roster. Less than two weeks after their debut in April 2017, Wilder suffered a fractured jaw that kept the team off television until July. Dawson suffered a torn bicep shortly after their return, keeping them off television yet again until December.

Over the past year the two failed to capture the Raw Tag Team Championships from both The B-Team and Bobby Roode and Chad Gable, the latter of whom won in controversial fashion in back-to-back weeks despite being the babyfaces.

The duo were the first of several wrestlers to reportedly be on the outs with the company this week. Pro Wrestling Sheet reported on Wednesday that Mike and Maria Kanellis both requested their releases this week, and there were rumors from PWInsider on Thursday that Dolph Ziggler might be leaving the company at the end of the month.

In this week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer reported that WWE promised its wrestlers this week that if they get any contract offers from competing companies, they’ll beat and potentially double that offer financially.