Seth Rollins Breaks Silence on Fan Attack at WWE Raw Inside Barclays Center

Seth Rollins spoke with TMZ Sports on Tuesday and gave his first comment after being attacked by a fan during this week’s Monday Night Raw inside the Barclays Center. Rollins said, “It’s terrifying, brother,” Rollins said. “It happened very quickly. I was mostly just reacting and hoping that our security would come and do their job. Which they did very quickly. And then was just trying to detach and move on. Hope that everybody is okay.”

He then noted that he didn’t suffer any injuries as a result of the attack —”No, no serious injuries. Nothing like that. I was safe, we were safe. Everything was okay.”

After tackling Rollins on the entrance ramp following a brawl with Finn Balor, 24-year-old Elisah Spencer was immediately apprehended by security and a group of referees and was taken into custody by the NYPD. WWE released a statement shortly after the incident, saying, “WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” Spencer was then charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs. He reportedly has a court date lined up for next month.

“I think as a precedence he probably should not be allowed at the events,” Rollins said.

Heading into Raw, Rollins was fresh off winning the Men’s Survivor Series elimination tag team match as the sole survivor for Team Raw. He then spoke with Ariel Helwani about the emotional match his wife, Becky Lynch, had with Charlotte Flair the earlier that night.

“I can’t even relate to the experience she probably went through out there tonight,” Rollins said. “It’s one thing to go out and perform on a high level on a pay-per-view, having a near one-year-old baby that you also have to take care of, but when you have fallen out with your best friend, and I can tell you, legitimately, that’s been a process that’s been going on for years and it really reached a boiling point recently, as all the reports have said. There was nothing about going into this match she was comfortable with and I imagine it was an extremely cathartic experience for her. And I’ve been out there and had matches where there wasn’t that much tension and it’s brought me to tears when I come back. So I can only assume she’s in an interesting place, hopefully, a good place because they both killed it out there and I was really proud of her and everything she has done and did tonig.

“No, I don’t think so,” he added when asked if it was awkward for him. “I’m in a position where I think I’m a bit of a leader. I’ve been here a long time and so, I don’t think anything puts me in an awkward situation. I don’t have to pick sides. I’m pretty fair on things and I see it as they come. I didn’t feel any awkwardness, it’s definitely awkward for them, I’m sure the women’s locker room was very difficult to deal with, but for me, she’s my wife, she’s my ride or die and I’m always on her side no matter what.”