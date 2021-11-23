WWE Fan Who Attacked Seth Rollins on WWE Raw Charged by NYPD

The fan who attacked Seth Rollins during this week’s Monday Night Raw at the Barclays Center has officially been charged, according to ESPN‘s Marc Raimondi. Twenty-four-year-old Elisah Spencer has been charged with attempted assault and attempt violating of arts and cultural affairs for jumping the barricade and tackling Rollins on the entrance ramp following his brawl with Finn Balor. Spencer was immediately apprehended by a group of referees and security guards and escorted out of the Barclays Center. WWE then released a statement on the matter — “WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Rollins refused medical attention after the altercation despite having a swollen lip. He was back at ringside later in the night to watch Big E successfully defend his WWE Championship against Austin Theory and has yet to release a statement on the incident. TV cameras briefly showed Spencer tackling Rollins during the broadcast before cutting away and numerous fan videos of the attack have been spread around social media in the hours since the show aired. Stay tuned for more details on the situation as they become available

Why anyone thinks this is ever a good idea is beyond me. DON'T BE AN ASSHOLE AND JUMP THE GUARDRAIL! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/9HAe9tzAmo — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 23, 2021

