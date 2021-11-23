WWE Fans React to Seth Rollins’ Fan Attack From WWE Raw

Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan inside the Barclays Center during this week’s Monday Night Raw. The former WWE Universal Champion was scheduled to have a match with Finn Balor, though it broke down into a brawl before the referee could ring the bell. Rollins eventually got the better of “The Prince,” nailing him with back-to-back Curb Stomps before leaving the ring. But as “The Visionary” made his way up the ramp, a fan who had managed to slip past security tackled him to the ground. He was immediately swarmed by referees and security guards before being escorted out of the building.

As of now, there’s no word yet on Rollins’ status. However, fans still took to social media to express their shock over the incident and chastise the unnamed fan. Check out some of the best reactions below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s a Simpsons Joke for Everything

https://twitter.com/TheAWPod/status/1462967508340781062?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Just The Worst Luck

https://twitter.com/VancityConner/status/1462967020387901440?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Never Worth It

https://twitter.com/_denisesalcedo/status/1462967200155779074?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Walk of Shame

https://twitter.com/AlexM_talkSPORT/status/1462966054582464517?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Turn It In

https://twitter.com/TheEnemiesPE3/status/1462970566437179393?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

No Remorse

https://twitter.com/kimberlasskick/status/1462970811585859585?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Lost It

https://twitter.com/BrandonDavisBD/status/1462969732101988353?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A Consummate Professional