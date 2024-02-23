Pirates Rerouted WWE's Transport of Elimination Chamber Structure to Australia

It took over one month for WWE to transport the chamber overseas.

WWE continues to emphasize the "global" part of its "global leader in sports-entertainment" superlative. Dating back to its ten-year partnership with Saudi Arabia in 2018, WWE has made an extra effort to bring various premium live events to international markets. WWE Crown Jewel has become an annual staple in the aforementioned Saudi Arabia while events like WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 in the United Kingdom as well as WWE Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico have continued to flesh out WWE's overseas reach. The trend continues this weekend when WWE ventures to Australia for WWE Elimination Chamber.

Similar to WWE Crown Jewel 2021 when WWE brought the Hell in a Cell structure to Saudi Arabia for Seth Rollins vs. Edge, this year's WWE Elimination Chamber being in the land down under necessitated that WWE transport the unforgiving steel structure over 11,000 miles from the United States to Perth, Australia.

Pirates Rerouted WWE Elimination Chamber's Transport

The Elimination Chamber was forced to walk the plank.

As revealed by WWE commentator Michael Cole during the WWE Elimination Chamber Press Event, pirates forced WWE to reroute the Elimination Chamber's travel to Australia.

"The structure took over a month to get here. Originally it was supposed to ship through the Suez Canal, but pirates made sure that didn't happen," Cole said. "So it was sent to Miami, it was then shipped by truck to Los Angeles, put on a ship to Sydney, sent on a train to Perth, and now the Elimination Chamber is being constructed as we speak."

WWE Elimination Chamber goes down on Saturday, February 24th. The premium live event will begin bright and early at 5 AM ET in the United States due to the time difference with Australia.

