WWE Elimination Chamber: Every Record That Could Be Broken in 2024 Matches

The Elimination Chamber Match celebrates its 22nd birthday this year. The unforgiving steel structure was introduced at WWE Survivor Series 2002, having then-World Heavyweight Champion Triple H defend his title against five competitors in a gauntlet-style elimination match with a Royal Rumble-esque countdown twist. WWE has held 32 iterations of the match since, putting everything from world titles to tag team championships on the line and eventually having female superstars compete inside. Heading into this weekend, WWE will hold two Elimination Chamber Matches, one men's and one women's, with title shots at WWE WrestleMania 40 on the line. For some superstars, chances at history are also up for grabs.

Men's Elimination Chamber Appearances

(Photo: WWE)

Randy Orton breaks the record for most Men's Elimination Chamber Match appearances this weekend.

Orton heads into Australia tied with Chris Jericho for most times competing inside the structure at eight apiece. Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre both compete in their third Men's Elimination Chamber Matches, Kevin Owens is in his second, and Logan Paul and LA Knight enter their first.

Men's Elimination Chamber Eliminations

If Orton is as dominant this weekend as he tends to be at WWE Survivor Series, he could break two records.

The Viper currently sits in third place for all-time eliminations inside Men's Elimination Chamber Matches with six. Chris Jericho (10) and Triple H (7) sit ahead of him in first and second, respectively. If Orton is able to eliminate the entire men's field by himself, he will eclipse Jericho's record.

Women's Elimination Chamber Appearances

(Photo: WWE)

Liv Morgan furthers the gap between herself and second place for this record.

Morgan currently has the most appearances in Women's Elimination Chamber Matches at four and will compete in her fifth this weekend. Bianca Belair, Raquel Rodriguez and Naomi will become tied for second after this weekend, as WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 will be each of their second time competing in the titular contest.

Women's Elimination Chamber Victories

(Photo: WWE)

Speaking of Belair, she has the chance to solidify herself as the most victorious inside the chamber.

Through five total Women's Elimination Chamber Matches there have been five unique winners: Alexa Bliss (2018), Sasha Banks and Bayley (2019) [tag team], Shayna Baszler (2020), Bianca Belair (2022), and Asuka (2023). Belair is the only past winner competing in this year's Women's Elimination Chamber Match, which leaves her with the opportunity to become the match's first repeat winner in women's history.

Women's Elimination Chamber Eliminations

(Photo: WWE)

Belair also has the chance to beat Shayna Baszler's eliminations record.

Baszler had the most dominant performance in Elimination Chamber history in 2020, becoming the only superstar to eliminate the entire field by herself. Baszler's five eliminations has stood as the most combined eliminations for four years now, even though they all came in one match. With Belair currently sitting at two total, four eliminations this weekend would put her at six total, making a new record in the process. Raquel Rodriguez (1) and Liv Morgan (1) also could break the record if either one takes out the entire field by herself. The rest of the competitors (Tiffany Stratton, Becky Lynch, Naomi) could tie Baszler if any of them record five eliminations.

WWE Elimination Chamber goes down on Saturday, February 24th at 5 AM ET.