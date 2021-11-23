NYPD Confirms WWE Fan Who Attacked Seth Rollins Is in Custody, WWE Releases Statement

A WWE fan jumped the barricade and tackled Seth Rollins during this week’s Monday Night Raw. In the hours since then, both WWE and the New York Police Department have released statements on the situation. While the fan has not been named, it has been confirmed that he has been taken into police custody and that the WWE plans or pursuing legal action against him. WWE’s statement read, “WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The NYPD then confirmed with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi that the fan is a 24-year-old male and that charges are pending. Raimondi wrote, “A 24-year-old male has been taken into custody in Brooklyn following an attack on WWE wrestler Seth Rollins during the Raw TV show in Brooklyn, an NYPD spokesperson told ESPN. Charges are pending. No name released yet.”

https://twitter.com/marc_raimondi/status/1462989727477350403?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Rollins has yet to comment on the situation, though he was back out at ringside later in the night to watch Big E defend his WWE Championship against Austin Theory. Stay tuned for more updates on the situation as they become available.

The former WWE Champion spoke with Ariel Helwani after Survivor Series on Sunday night and shed some light on the situation between Becky Lynch, Rollins’ wife, and Charlotte Flair.

“I can’t even relate to the experience she probably went through out there tonight,” Rollins said. “It’s one thing to go out and perform on a high level on a pay-per-view, having a near one-year-old baby that you also have to take care of, but when you have fallen out with your best friend, and I can tell you, legitimately, that’s been a process that’s been going on for years and it really reached a boiling point recently, as all the reports have said. There was nothing about going into this match she was comfortable with and I imagine it was an extremely cathartic experience for her. And I’ve been out there and had matches where there wasn’t that much tension and it’s brought me to tears when I come back. So I can only assume she’s in an interesting place, hopefully, a good place because they both killed it out there and I was really proud of her and everything she has done and did tonig.

“No, I don’t think so,” he added when asked if it was awkward for him. “I’m in a position where I think I’m a bit of a leader. I’ve been here a long time and so, I don’t think anything puts me in an awkward situation. I don’t have to pick sides. I’m pretty fair on things and I see it as they come. I didn’t feel any awkwardness, it’s definitely awkward for them, I’m sure the women’s locker room was very difficult to deal with, but for me, she’s my wife, she’s my ride or die and I’m always on her side no matter what.”