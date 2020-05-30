WWE SmackDown Ratings: Viewership Ticks Up This Week

WWE SmackDown’s viewership climbed up ever so slightly in the overnight ratings that were just released by Showbuzz Daily. According to the site’s weekly ratings report, SmackDown averaged 2.150 million viewers on Friday night. If this number holds, it would be up from last week’s show (2.044 million) and the most viewed SmackDown since the April 17th broadcast averaged 2.187 million. This week’s average comes from the first hour drawing 2.143 million viewers and the second hour drawing 2.157 million viewers.

In terms of pure viewership, SmackDown was ninth place for the night on network television. It was defeated by Shark Tank, 20/20, Haircut Night in America, World of Dance, The Wall, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, and Dateline NBC.

In the coveted 18-49 age group ratings demographic, SmackDown did a 0.55 rating in the overnights which was second place among network television on Friday night. This would be down slightly from the 0.60 demo rating the show did last week, which won the night among network competition. Final ratings will be out on Monday. It is still well below the 0.80 and 0.70 ratings the show did for every broadcast this year until April.

Among 18-34 year olds, SmackDown came in with a 0.35 demo rating this week according to the overnights, first place among network competition. If this number holds, it would be up slightly from the 0.30 last week’s broadcast did.

The show on Friday night was headlined by Sheamus vs. Daniel Bryan in the Intercontinental title tournament, as well as Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss, a steamy Otis/Mandy Rose segment, Lacey Evans vs. Sonya Deville, a 10-man Battle Royal, a Jeff Hardy storyline playing off his real-life substance abuse problems, and the announcement that NXT’s Matt Riddle is headed to the SmackDown brand.

What did you think of Friday night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX? Let us know in the comments section below, and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE and AEW!