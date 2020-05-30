WWE SmackDown Fans Losing It Over Steamy Mandy Rose and Otis Segment

An outside the ring segment between Otis and Mandy Rose during WWE SmackDown on Friday night was all the talk on social media. The segment featured the couple at a backyard pool indulging in some adult beverages and food when Otis went to go for a swim and Mandy decided she was going to take a little snooze. At that point, things got weird.

In a scene seemingly inspired by the 1980s classic Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Mandy had a steamy dream about Otis that was absolutely hilarious and must be seen to be believed. Just as the dream was starting to get too hot for television with a big make-out session, Otis did a cannonball into the pool, splashing Otis and waking her up in the process.

Mandy then made her way into the pool and the two had another make-out session anyway.

Fans were quick to respond to the comedy segment on Twitter and we have some of their reactions for you right here.