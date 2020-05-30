WWE SmackDown Fans Losing It Over Steamy Mandy Rose and Otis Segment
An outside the ring segment between Otis and Mandy Rose during WWE SmackDown on Friday night was all the talk on social media. The segment featured the couple at a backyard pool indulging in some adult beverages and food when Otis went to go for a swim and Mandy decided she was going to take a little snooze. At that point, things got weird.
In a scene seemingly inspired by the 1980s classic Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Mandy had a steamy dream about Otis that was absolutely hilarious and must be seen to be believed. Just as the dream was starting to get too hot for television with a big make-out session, Otis did a cannonball into the pool, splashing Otis and waking her up in the process.
Mandy then made her way into the pool and the two had another make-out session anyway.
🥰 👀 🥰 👀 🥰 👀 🥰#SmackDown @otiswwe @WWE_MandyRose pic.twitter.com/o4UkdiFNfA— WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2020
Fans were quick to respond to the comedy segment on Twitter and we have some of their reactions for you right here.
Baby Making
Me after watching that Mandy/Otis segment #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/CughM8X6T4— 😢🐂💤 + 🤼♀️ (@cryoxyz_) May 30, 2020
Kurt Angle Had To Follow That
*Otis and Mandy kissing passionately*
*cut to HI THIS IS WWE HALL OF FAMER KURT ANGLE*
AMAZING.— Jesse (@KLRiptide) May 30, 2020
Bravo!
Mandy's dream of Otis was so damn good. When wwe gets things right they get them right.
Bravo!#Smackdown— Շ๏๓ Շђє ק๏รєรรє๔ ๒ץ ๔є๓๏ภ שคɭєภՇเภ๏♿ (@TheTomValentino) May 30, 2020
Bizarre and Fantastic
What is going on right now on Smackdown?! 😂
I didn’t hate that segment though...although it was bizarre as all hell.
But, Otis and Mandy knock it out of the park once again.#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/J5sdhkzHqT— WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) May 30, 2020
That Good?
Mandy having a wet dream about Otis is the greatest thing I've ever seen. #SmackDown— 𝔽𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔽𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣𝕤 ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) May 30, 2020
Okay, That's Good
Kurt Angle after a steamy Otis/Mandy segment.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/rvlrbpMDQO— Remi Steele (@RemingSteele) May 30, 2020
Sonya? Not A Fan
WTF. Did I just watch. https://t.co/PqYuF3qeLk— Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) May 30, 2020
