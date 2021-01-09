WWE's Roman Reigns Threatens Adam Pearce on SmackDown

✖

Tonight's WWE SmackDown kicked off with Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Paul Heyman making their way to the ring, and it didn't take long for Reigns to start in on Kevin Owens. "Let me start by saying, I like Kevin Owens. He's a pain in my ass but I respect someone like Kevin Owens," Reigns said. "I didn't want anything bad to happen to him. He put me in a tough spot, and I had to do what I had to do, but I didn't want anything bad to happen to him." He then added "You have to care about these people. I care about all these people, why do you think I do what I do? I'm putting food on everyone's table around here."

He then said that someone was to blame (not him of course), and pointed the finger at Adam Pearce, commanding him to come out to the ring. Heyman then barked at the people by the announce table to get Pierce out there, and then complained to the announce team.

Pierce then came out to the ring. He addressed Roman, saying "what can I do for you?"

Roman wasn't thrilled, scoffing, "what can you do for me. In fact, why can't you watch this clip right here." The clip that played showed a recap of what happened on SmackDown two weeks ago at their match in a cell, showing Jey Uso handcuffed to the cage. Owens then talked to Pearce about making this a match, and Pearce made the match with Uso that night.

Reigns then told Pearce that he was ready to move on and he was done with Owens, but he went to his friend Adam Pearce. Reigns then said you would think someone who has known his friend for that long would be considerate of their well-being.

He then said Pearce isn't doing his job, but they always do. "Now he's not here. Now he can't provide for his family. You did that. You are to blame and, because I'm a good guy, because I'm a gentleman, I've brought you back to redeem yourself this week. And then what do you do? You book a Gauntlet match? Like I can't pick my opponent. Like I haven't carried this company for years," Reigns said.

Pearce tried to talk but Reigns kept cutting him off, telling Pearce that it's starting to feel like he thinks he's stupid. Pearce denied that, and Reigns proceeded to get angrier by the minute, even grasping Pearce's neck. Pearce said he respected him and with some convincing Heyman got Reigns to let him go. Reigns said "My mistake. Maybe no one in this ring is stupid. And maybe right now, right now, you're perfectly safe." He then patted him on the shoulder and walked out of the ring.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

"Tonight at 8/7 C, a Gauntlet main event will determine who challenges Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble, Apollo Crews will challenge Intercontinental Champion Big E and The Street Profits will take on Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode in a SmackDown Tag Team Title Match. Don't miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX."

Here's the card:

SmackDown Gauntlet Main Event - Winner Challenges Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble

Apollo Crews vs Big E

The Street Profits vs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

