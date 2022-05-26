WWE Addresses Stephanie McMahon's Leave of Absence

✖

Following Triple H's announcement that he would be retiring from wrestling in the ring, the superstar's wife, Stephanie McMahon, announced that she would be taking a leave of absence from the WWE, and her responsibilities as Chief Brand Officer for the wrestling organization. Now, news has hit the wire with regards to a recent all-hands meeting in World Wrestling Entertainment in which McMahon's absence was addressed, while also clarifying that it might be some time before the daughter of Vince McMahon makes a return to the company that she has been a part of for quite some time.

As reported by Wrestling News, the all-hands meeting revealed that McMahon "needed time" following the health issues that Triple H recently faced and his retirement from the ring as a result. Paul Michael Levesque held the role of Executive Vice President, helping pave the way for the future of the organization which he has been a part of both as a superstar and someone calling the shots. On top of the note as to why McMahon was taking a leave of absence, the company also noted that new hires were being brought on to help address Stephanie's responsibilities, leading to the idea that the Chief Brand Officer might be absent from the organization for quite some time.

Stephanie McMahon's official statement on her absence from World Wrestling Entertainment reads as such, shared by the daughter of Vince via her Official Twitter Account:

"As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family."

In a recent interview, Triple H went into detail about his role with the company:

"No no, my foot's not off the gas. I suppose in some manner I have to step back a little bit. I'm still in recovery, and my endurance isn't quite what it used to be before. Right now I'm back, I'm at the office. I'm fully focused on recruiting and development of our talent in the future. Whether that's building more performance centers. Whether that's finding the next young stud that's out there, male or female, like Gable Steveson. Recently two time NCAA Champion Gold Medalist at the Olympics right, his next step is in WWE and with us, it's finding that, it's creating that future, and that's the biggest focus for me and as we move forward from there, it's making sure that WWE is a success for generations to come."

