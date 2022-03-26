Triple H Reveals Current and Future Role in WWE

Triple H shed some light on a number of things during today’s interview with Stephen A. Smith on Stephen A’s World, including just how severe his health issues were at one point and what the future holds for his in-ring career. He announced that he is retiring from in-ring action, but he isn’t walking away from WWE or his role in the company. His role has shifted a bit over the years just as WWE’s macro-level goals and plans have changed and shifted, and when asked what he will be doing moving forward, Triple H revealed he is going to focus on bringing in and developing talents for the future and even mentioned the possibility of more Performance Centers.

“No no, my foot’s not off the gas. I suppose in some manner I have to step back a little bit. I’m still in recovery, and my endurance isn’t quite what it used to be before,” Triple H said. “Right now I’m back, I’m at the office. I’m fully focused on recruiting and development of our talent in the future. Whether that’s building more performance centers. Whether that’s finding the next young stud that’s out there, male or female, like Gable Steveson. Recently two time NCAA Champion Gold Medalist at the Olympics right, his next step is in WWE and with us, it’s finding that, it’s creating that future, and that’s the biggest focus for me and as we move forward from there, it’s making sure that WWE is a success for generations to come.”

Steveson is a huge prospect for WWE and it has been confirmed he will appear in some way at WrestleMania 38. As for how or in what way we aren’t sure yet, but it will likely be the launching pad for a major starting run for the olympian, and we are eager to see how that unfolds.

Steveson is far from the only major talent coming up the ranks at the Performance Center, as former ROH Women’s Champion Rok-C is also part of the newest recruitment class, and she will be a huge addition to the Women’s Division whenever she hits the ring. Hopefully, that happens sooner than later.

