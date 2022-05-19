Stephanie McMahon Taking Leave of Absence from WWE

✖

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon has been a major part of WWE for quite some time, but today she announced that she is taking a leave of absence from most of her responsibilities with the company. In a social media post, McMahon said that WWE is a legacy for her and she looks forward to returning to the company. As for why she is taking a leave of absence, McMahon said she is taking time away to focus on her family, and we wish them all the best. You can read her full statement below.

McMahon wrote "As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family."

McMahon hasn't popped on WWE television as often as she has in the past in recent years, but she's still appeared on television every so often. McMahon's husband Triple H recently went through some health issues that took a while to recover from, and while he seems to be on the mend, he officially retired from in-ring competition in interviews leading up to WrestleMania 38. As for Stephanie, she hasn't been in the ring for a minute either, and while she doesn't expect that to change, she didn't completely rule it out in a recent interview with D-Magazine.

"Well, no one's boots are ever officially hung up. But that being said, Ronda put me in my place about four years ago, so I highly doubt I would make a return to the ring unless it were exactly the perfect right thing that everyone needed me to do," McMahon said.