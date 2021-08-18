WWE SummerSlam 2021 Predictions and Pressing Questions

SummerSlam week has officially arrived as WWE's second-biggest annual pay-per-view of the year will take place this Saturday inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. With WrestleMania 37 being hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE has pulled out the big guns to try and make SummerSlam feel like the biggest show of the year, bringing back both John Cena and Goldberg to compete in world championship matches. The show also boasts a few Match of the Year contenders like Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks' WrestleMania rematch and Seth Rollins vs. Edge, but there's also the chance for a few surprises. We've once again assembled ComicBook's team of wrestling writers to break down the biggest questions heading into the show, as well as give their predictions on who will win each match. You can see those predictions below, and stay tuned for full coverage of SummerSlam this Saturday!

Does This Show Feel Bigger Than WrestleMania 37? (Photo: WWE) Connor Casey: If you just look at the top of the card, sure. Reigns vs. Cena is the second biggest match WWE can possibly book right now, and the only one bigger is probably coming at one of the next two WrestleManias. And say what you will about Goldberg (lord knows I have), but he is a draw to some and it's harmless for Lashley to pick up a win over him. There are some gems sprinkled in there — Belair vs. Banks II, Edge vs. Rollins, Sheamus vs. Priest — but there are some real stinkers in there too. I can't stand what they're doing with the Raw women's title, McIntyre vs. Mahal shouldn't last more than two minutes given how they've been booked on Raw and I have zero interest in Bliss vs. Marie. This can outperform WrestleMania, but it doesn't look that way on paper. Evan Valentine: It certainly feels bigger at first glance, but that might just be my mind playing a trick on me with the fact that this is simply one night rather than Mania's two-night bonanza. Cena vs. Reigns is a much bigger draw than Reigns against Edge and Bryan, depending on who you're asking of course, and while Goldberg tangling with Lashley isn't exactly the biggest match, it is helping to bolster Bobby's reign as champ. Of course, seeing Bianca Belair battle Sasha Banks again puts it on an even keel, but there's more history there now. Matt Aguilar: It does actually, and it really comes down to Cena. Cena's return has been executed pretty perfectly thus far and having the back and forth between him and Roman has amped up the anticipation for that match. Goldberg is always an attraction, and Sasha and Bianca as well as Edge and Seth have done quite well in creating energy around their storylines over the past two weeks. Cena really puts it over the top, and the quality of matches should be about the same if not better. So yeah, I think for me it does. Nick Valdez: I'm not quite sure about bigger, but I'm certainly more invested in this one. I can't quite say the same for all of the Raw side of the programming, but SmackDown's build-up has been so entertaining I can't wait to see how it all shakes out. There's more of momentum with SummerSlam overall, and seeing as how it could very well be one of the last major events before Delta takes over, it could be a big one.

How Do You Feel About the Show Being on Saturday? (Photo: WWE) Connor: I don't mind it. I get the logic behind why they did it — everybody who is in Vegas on Saturday night is trying to get out of the city by late Sunday afternoon. But I don't expect it to be the trend going forward Evan: Honestly, I would have stuck to Sundays as that is usually the premiere date for everything WWE when it comes to pay-per-views (and not just because I also have to miss it to catch a wedding!) I think spreading PPVs to other nights could cause some headaches but it's something to keep an eye on. Matt: It doesn't really bother me. Maybe that's because I'm used to NXT TakeOver being on Saturdays so just swapping the days doesn't really mess with my schedule in any way. Nick: It's weird, right? I'm going to be watching both, of course, but it certainly feels weird to have the bigger show hitting before the smaller one. Hope it doesn't burn us out before TakeOver on Sunday, and there's no pressure to follow it up.

Is There Any Chance Cena Beats Roman? (Photo: WWE) Connor: None. Cena's got plenty to do in Hollywood, and I highly doubt he wants to juggle that while holding WWE's top prize. Evan: Absolutely none. We all know that the Rock is going to have that honor. I am hoping that Cena comes out dressed as Peacemaker though. Matt: Here's my thing...he better not have any chance of beating Roman. This feud has been money despite kind of knowing the outcome, so follow through with it and keep building your big star as a monster head of the table. Nick: Sort of? At the very least the build-up has been so good that I have that bit of doubt now. Cena's a movie star and at first it seemed like he was coming to add yet another major name to Roman's growing list of victories, but he's also someone who could believably defeat Roman's current streak. It'd cause all sorts of issues for where to take Roman after, but it would make for a wild night of.

Is There Any Chance Goldberg Beats Lashley? (Photo: WWE) Connor: He has a better chance that Cena beating Reigns. The fact that they've made the whole storyline about Goldberg wrestling for his son makes me think there's a chance they give him the belt only for him to drop it in Saudi Arabia come October. Hope I'm wrong. Evan: Not a chance. Man, I'd love to see the Vegas odds on this one. It would have to be a million to one in favor of Goldberg actually pulling off a win in this match. I could definitely see Money In The Bank being cashed during the match however. Matt: Like with Cena, the answer better be no, though I am more confident here than I am with Cena. Goldberg is a big attraction but having him take the title off of Lashley just damages your star and for what, a momentary what the hell moment? Nah, Lashley wins. Nick: Yeah, actually. He's won where he shouldn't have before, and although Drew McIntyre gave him an embarrassing kind of retirement send-off last time, this one is in front of a crowd and involves his son. Goldberg could walk away champion to give him his moment and lose the next PPV after.

Where Are You With the Nikki A.S.H. Gimmick at This Point? (Photo: WWE) Connor: I have wanted to give this the benefit of the doubt. I love that she's getting the chance to perform as something she personally created, and I really do think it could connect with the kids. Losing to Charlotte and Ripley on Raw but still have a positive attitude would work... except she's also the Raw Women's Champion. That "I almost beat you" line she gave to Charlotte was woefully mocked, and I think they lost a lot of potential supporters for her in that moment. My hope is they get a better handle on the character after the show. Evan: I'm kind of over it and this is coming from a guy who still loves superheroes. Still, I'm really looking forward to this match but I don't expect Nikki to walk away with the belt once the night ends. Matt: I love it!!! Nikki's enthusiasm for the character is infectious, and it's nice to have a shot of positive energy in the title picture. Her losing the title does damage to her and just puts you in a rinse/repeat cycle with Charlotte and Rhea again, so hoping they keep the title on her and let her move on to the Nikki/Alexa feud we all want, which would take advantage of both characters. Nick: It's great that Nikki has something that works for her (and A.S.H. is WWE's spin on "D.M.D."), but it's not a gimmick for me specifically. It's for the young fans who are cheering her on, and it's a character WWE really needs right now. I'd say run it until it gets old because it's not like Nikki had been doing anything else since the Sanity breakup. Kudos to her.

Which Match From the Undercard Steals the Show? (Photo: WWe) Connor: Edge has yet to have a bad match since he came back, and I don't think that changes here. My runners-up would be Sheamus vs. Priest and Banks vs. Belair. Evan: Edge vs Seth Rollins without a doubt. I could see that becoming one of the best of the year if they pull it off right. Matt: I agree, always bet on Rollins. That said, I wouldn't be surprised to see some positive buzz around Sheamus and Damian Priest's match either. Nick: I'm also looking forward to Edge vs. Rollins, but this seems like it's going to be the first in a long back and forth. Honestly, I want to see whether or not they pull the trigger on Piper Niven yet so I'll be looking forward to that two-minute Bliss and Eva Marie match.