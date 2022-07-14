WWE SummerSlam 2022: Opening Betting Lines Show Who is Favored to Win Main Event

WWE's SummerSlam 2022 premium live event is scheduled for July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. Only five matches have been confirmed for the show right now, all but one of which is either a rematch from WrestleMania 38 or from Money in the Bank two weeks back. The headliner will be Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on pay-per-view for the first time since unifying WWE's top world titles at WrestleMania 38, and it will be against the man he defeated at WrestleMania in Brock Lesnar. This time around the match has a Last Man Standing stipulation and WWE keeps indicating it will be the last time the two clash.

But who wins? BetOnline dropped its first set of betting lines for the show this week and has every champion favored to retain. And even though the margins are razor-thin, Reigns is still expected to continue his record-breaking championship run by beating Lesnar yet again.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (-200) vs. Brock Lesnar (+150) (Last Man Standing Match)

Another match that has been teased for the show is yet another WrestleMania rematch in Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship. It's possible that match could have a shockingly-quick finish to mirror what happened at last year's event when Lynch made her surprise return and quickly cheated to beat "The EST."

A quick glance at the odds reveals a few things. The Usos have the best odds of any champion to retain, which seems to indicate oddsmakers think The Street Profits are going to split up soon instead of holding tag titles again. Morgan is also favored to retain in her rematch with Rousey despite her championship win coming via cash-in, which could hint at WWE's confidence in her as champion. The last woman to cash in Money in the Bank, Nikki A.S.H., lost the title at SummerSlam 2021 to Charlotte Flair and was immediately pushed out of the championship picture.

Who are your picks to win at SummerSlam? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!