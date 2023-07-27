WWE & C4 Announce New Collaboration Ahead of SummerSlam 2023

WWE and Nutrabolt officially announced their first-ever co-brand collaboration via a press release on Thursday, unveiling WWE-themed flavors of C4 Ultimate Pro-Workout Powder and C4 Ultimate Energy Drink. The products will hit shelves at GNC locations ahead of this year's SummerSlam premium live event on Aug. 5, taking place at Detroit's Ford Field stadium. The collab includes Ruthless Raspberry and Berry Powerbomb as two new energy drink flavors along with an "ultimate heavyweight" formula for the Ultimate Pre-Workout Powder in three new flavors— Pomegranate PileDriver, Bare Knuckle Blood Orange and Nectarine Guava Knockout.

"C4 Ultimate Energy Drink x WWE is the same supercharged formula with 300mg of caffeine that consumers love, but now available in two new flavors, Ruthless Raspberry and Berry Powerbomb. Without sugar or artificial colors, the new co-branded beverage will allow fans to work hard and play hard without ever missing a beat," the press release reads.

"The new C4 Ultimate Pre-Workout Powder x WWE features an entirely new 'ultimate heavyweight' formulation including 300mg of caffeine to unleash next-level energy for next-level workouts. Available in three new flavors — Pomegranate PileDriver, Bare Knuckle Blood Orange, and Nectarine Guava Knockout — the product features a superstar combination of premium ingredients like CarnoSyn(R) beta-alanine for peak performance; Velox(R), CitraPeak(R), and citrulline nitrate for increased nitric oxide production to get muscle-splitting pumps; and Brainberry(R) and TeaCrine(R) to elevate focus for mind-muscle connection," it continues.

"C4 has been an outstanding partner and we are excited about the launch of our first collaborative retail activation and extending our sponsorship work together. We believe the overlap between our audiences is strong and this multifaceted approach to our expanding partnership will unlock even more value for the WWE Universe," Craig Stimmel, WWE SVP, Head of Global Sales and Partnerships, said in the release.

C4 Ultimate Energy x WWE will serve as the official energy drink of the SummerSlam 2023 premium live event. The release also announced a special meet-and-greet with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at the GNC location at Detroit's Great Lakes Crossing Outlets on Friday, Aug. 4.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Card