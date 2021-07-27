WWE SummerSlam Card Gets a Triple Threat Championship Match

✖

This week's WWE Monday Night Raw opened with newly-crowned Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. celebrating her Money in the Bank cash-in from a week prior. One-by-one Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley came out to make their argument about why they should get the next shot at A.S.H. at SummerSlam next month, prompting Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce to walk out and announce a triple threat for the Aug. 21 show in Las Vegas. Flair immediately complained about the announcement and challenged A.S.H. to a non-title match later in the night to prove the champ isn't on her level.

A.S.H.'s Money in the Bank Ladder Match win and subsequent title victory came only a few weeks after she introduced her new superhero-esque persona. She explained her inspiration for the character during a recent interview with ComicBook.

"So, for me, I was actually saying this earlier on too, I was such a huge fan of the X-Men cartoon and the Spider-Man cartoon," she said. "I've always loved superhero cartoons and superhero movies, Marvel, DC, the Justice League, everything, Suicide Squad, everything with Marvel, we've just finished watching Loki, which I'm not going to, no spoilers. I loved Loki, WandaVision, Falcon, and Winter Soldier. Black Widow, we saw that last week and that was amazing."

"So it just felt like the time was right, the time was right, and I always loved Hurricane Helms, the Hurricane character, Mighty Molly, I loved that when I first watched WWE. So for me, it's, let's take something we all love, like superheroes, let's take wrestling, and let's put them together in this lovely little fusion," she continued said. "To your point, I just wanted to do something that was super, pardon the pun, something very positive and I wanted something that was just energetic, something that's inspirational because I think that I wanted a message to send to, I was 10 years old when I first started watching WWE, when I first started watching this amazing industry. So I wanted something that I could like reach out to a 10-year-old me for instance, and just I don't have superpowers, unfortunately, not yet, anyway, I'm working on it Matt, I'm working on it with coffee a little bit of super strength and super speed."

The champion continued — "But, the whole message of that is and I wanted to make this really clear when we first introduced it and I used Raw Talk and we have an amazing digital and social media team. And I think we were successful in getting that message out that I don't have superpowers, but I put on the cape and I put on the mask, I put on the outfit and I feel like I can try anything and I might fall down, but I pick myself back up. I just think that's such an important message for people to have, and I wanted to be the one to deliver that message because I think that's an important life lesson. I think it is a life message, and it's just fun. I wear a cape and I get to do things that I've always loved and been inspired by."