WWE Superstar Teases New Theme Music Ahead of WrestleMania 40

AJ Styles has been a member of the WWE roster since his debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble. WWE. His "Phenomenal" theme has become synonymous with his character as he's had the same exact theme since his debut. However, with the direction he's headed in, it appears that come WrestleMania he could have some new music.

"You will be surprised come WrestleMania when it comes to music," Styles teased during a Fanatics live signing. "Not to let the cat out of the bag. It's big because my music is freaking awesome, but it doesn't suit the AJ Styles people are seeing at this moment."

Styles is set to clash with LA Knight as their feud comes to a head. In recent weeks, Knight attacked Styles at his home which lead to Knight being led away by the police and "arrested." It was said that Styles didn't press charges and Knight was released from custody. Styles made it clear on social media that come tonight's SmackDown, he will not show up if Knight is there. SmackDown general Manager Nick Aldis responded to Styles' video with one of his own. While he typically doesn't take demands over social media, he will ensure that Knight is not in the building for SmackDown -- but he won't be able to avoid him at WrestleMania. Since his debut in WWE he's only missed one WrestleMania PLE, last year's event in Los Angeles.

It was reported in early 2022 that Styles had signed a new multi-year contract with WWE but Styles was quick to clear things up, noting that he instead had an option on his contract. "Let me make one thing clear, I didn't sign anything, recently," Styles said in an interview with Inside The Ropes. "I had something on my contract where I got to decide, kind of a player option, what I wanted to do. And we just extended the contract that I already had." That being said, Styles has made it clear that while his career is winding down, he doesn't want to have to work anywhere else other than WWE. In a recent interview, Styles stated that he wants one last run with the WWE Title one more time before he calls it quits.

