Top WWE Star Injured During Sunday's Live Event

Kevin Owens went down with an MCL sprain during a WWE live event on Sunday in Madison, Wisconsin. The former WWE Universal Champion once again faced off against Austin Theory but went down with an apparent knee injury. He was still able to hit Theory with a Stunner to win the match, but had to be helped to the back by the referee. The Wrestling Observer then confirmed the injury was legitimate and not part of a storyline. As of now, it doesn't sound like he'll require surgery or miss much time from in-ring action

Owens has not been featured on WWE television since late September but has consistently appeared on house shows ever since. KO even addressed the crowd after his match on Saturday's show, indicating he'd be back on television soon. A popular fan theory going around online pointed to him joining the team of Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes as the fifth man in their WarGames match with The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames, likely in an attempt to knock some sense into "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn. It's unclear if this injury will force WWE to change plans.

Just came from a live event in #WWEMadison, Kevin Owens planted his right knee and seems to have hurt it. Had to be helped out post-match by ref, match wrapped up quick. Might be legit, might not. Still sad. #KevinOwens #WWE #WWERaw @Cultaholic @partsFUNknown — Matt Blaustein (@MattBlaustein) November 14, 2022

Kevin Owens' New WWE Contract

Owens chose to sign a new multi-year WWE contract in late 2021 after teasing the idea of jumping to AEW online He then explained why in an interview with French Canadian outlet TVA Sports.

The decision was pretty easy because it really was the best thing for my family. When it comes to that, it's always a pretty easy decision. WWE has been my home for seven years, so I have a sense of belonging. Basically, I spent most of my career there. When you look at all the wrestling companies I've wrestled in, in WWE, that's where I've been the longest, that's where I need to be for the next few years. That's how I felt and that's the decision I made," Owens said (translated from French).

WWE Survivor Series WarGames Card

Below is the lineup for Survivor Series WarGames so far. The event will take place on Nov. 19 at Boston's TD Garden and will mark the WWE main roster debut of the WarGames match