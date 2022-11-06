WWE Survivor Series WarGames: Building a Team to Challenge Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

WWE's final pay-per-view of 2022, Survivor Series WarGames, is set for Nov. 26 at the TD Garden in Boston. While no matches have been confirmed for the event, WWE has already announced the show will have a Men's and Women's WarGames match, bringing WCW's iconic double-ringed cage match to the main roster after being a staple of NXT's annual schedule since 2017. The poster for the show dropped on Sunday with the members of The Bloodline all featured, indicating WWE's most dominant faction will be involved in the show's main event. But who should join forces to take them on? Let's take a closer look at the possible candidates.

The most obvious initial entrants are The Brawling Brutes trio, given that Sheamus was "injured" by the group last month (in reality he was written off TV so he could get married) and Ridge Holland and Butch came up short in taking the undisputed tag titles from the Usos at Crown Jewel. Assuming all five members of The Bloodline will be competing, that leaves the opposition with two more spots.

The Survivor Series: WarGames poster is incredible. pic.twitter.com/VvT4gmF3h8 — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) November 6, 2022

The next possible option is Drew McIntyre. "The Scottish Warrior" came inches away from finally dethroning Reigns at Clash at the Castle months ago, only for Solo Sikoa to make his main roster debut and interfere at the last possible moment. McIntyre has since been distracted by Karrion Kross and Scarlett but indicated in a promo after Crown Jewel that he's looking to move on after beating Kross in a Steel Cage Match.

"As far as I'm concerned...Kross and McIntyre is done with and I've got my sights set on bigger prizes," McIntyre said in a post-show interview for WWE's YouTube channel. While McIntyre and Sheamus have feuded numerous times in recent years, it actually makes sense for them to join forces now that Sheamus, Holland and Butch are all babyfaces.

Now there's just one spot left open, and our final pick is actually someone not on the SmackDown brand. While Sami Zayn has openly stated his involvement with The Bloodline has become much bigger than initially planned, reports have also recently popped up that WWE's plans for Kevin Owens — who hasn't wrestled on TV in over a month despite consistently working live events — directly connect with Zayn. It's entirely possible that Owens will join McIntyre's team to try and knock some sense into Zayn, leading to the inevitable spot where to two will see each other from across the two rings and start trading punches.

What do you think of this five-on-five lineup? Who do you think comes out on top? And who should be in the Women's WarGames match? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!