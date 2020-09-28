The Rock Reacts to Roman Reigns' Victory Over Jey Uso at Clash of Champions

✖

Sunday's Clash of Champions event ended with Roman Reigns standing triumphantly over his cousin Jey Uso as the reigning WWE Universal Champion. The match started off as an extended squash match, with Reigns taking very little damage while tossing Uso around the ring. But the tag team specialist rallied back, countering Reigns' finisher attempts with superkicks and top-rope moves, culminating in an extremely close two-count when Uso nailed a top-rope splash. But it was at that moment when things took a turn from exciting to uncomfortable.

Reigns nailed Uso with a low blow as he kicked out of the pin, then spent the next few minutes battering Uso over and over while demanding he get acknowledged as the "Tribal Chief." Uso repeatedly denied Reigns that honor, and the match didn't end until Jimmy Uso ran down and threw in the towel for his brother.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, a relative of both Reigns and The Usos, responded to Reigns' latest Instagram post about the match.

View this post on Instagram Levels. #TribalChief #WWEClash A post shared by Joe Anoai aka “Roman Reigns” (@romanreigns) on Sep 28, 2020 at 6:28am PDT

"Same game, different levels. Same hell, different devils. Heard you two tore the house down," Johnson wrote. The response comes mere days after Johnson stated publicly that he'd be willing to return for a WrestleMania match with his cousin.

"A lot of people always say, 'Well if you ever go back to WrestleMania, who would be the opponent that you would face?' Feels like the one that would make sense, right, would be Roman," he said. "In terms of box-office draw..."

"I know how that conversation goes, I'm not going down that road," he added, before imitating how the feud would be booked. 'Listen, here's what we're thinking. Roman beats you now at this WrestleMania. But, listen, before you guys say anything. Then on the next one...that's when... [you win]'"

"But you know what, the truth is, I would be honored not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE," he continued. "But of course, I would be honored to have him raise his hand in that one."

Check out the full results from Sunday's Clash of Champions pay-per-view in this list below. WWE will return to the WWE Network with another pay-per-view event this coming Sunday in NXT TakeOver 31.