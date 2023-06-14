WWE's Tiffany Stratton Reveals How She Celebrated NXT Women's Title Win

The era of Tiffany Stratton is upon us in WWE NXT, and Stratton looks to keep Tiffy Time going for a long time. Stratton defeated Lyra Valkyria at NXT Battleground to become the new NXT Women's Champion, and she's wasted no time letting the locker room know that she is not surrendering her Title anytime soon. That said, it's not all about work, and Stratton definitely took some time to celebrate her big win at Battleground. In the newest episode of Up NXT, Stratton revealed just how she celebrated her NXT Women's Championship win, and she's already coined the term Tiffybration to describe it (H/T Fightful).

"Well, I went on one of my yachts. We rented a DJ. I was with all my girls, Bottomless mimosas, fresh caviar, and we were in Miami, so I think you can guess who the DJ was. But when I hold this championship, every day is a Tiffybration. Nobody in that locker room can do what I can do," Stratton said. "When I look in the mirror, I think to myself, 'I am the epitome of what a true WWE superstar is."

Stratton's had quite the year so far, even before she won the Title. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Stratton earlier this year, and during that conversation, Stratton revealed the most surreal moment thus far and also teased her WWE future.

When asked what her most surreal moment of the year was, Stratton said, "I would say my first pay-per-view ever, Stand & Deliver. That was such a surreal experience my first time ever being in a big arena like that. I got to basically open the show with my entrance, so that was something that was so exhilarating for me and I've never experienced that before. So it was a good little taste of what it's like to be on the big stage."

As for the future, Stratton hopes to have a lengthy reign as NXT Women's Champion, but she still has her targets set on bringing Tiffy Time to Monday Night Raw or SmackDown. At the time she revealed she wanted some Title gold, and she's already managed to check that off the list.

"Then going into 2023, I want to have some gold around my waist and I want to be a dominant champion and hopefully be called up by the end of this year and be considered a dominant force on Raw or SmackDown," Stratton said.

The next challenger for Stratton's NXT Women's Championship will be Chase U's Thea Hail. Hail was the winner of the Number 1 Contender's Battle Royal last week, earning a shot at Stratton's Title. Hail will face Stratton for the NXT Women's Championship during NXT Gold Rush, a special two-week event that will kick off next week. The main event of Night 1 will be Seth Rollins defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker, who called out Rollins at the end of last week's NXT. Night 2 will be headlined by NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, who will take on Baron Corbin.

