WWE Reveals Lineup of Challengers for Tiffany Stratton's NXT Women's Title

A new WWE NXT Women's Champion was crowned at NXT Battleground, and that Champion is none other than Tiffany Stratton. Stratton declared it Tiffy Time with the big win and celebrated her victory over Lyra Valkyria during tonight's episode of NXT, and it was quickly apparent she had made an enemy out of the entire NXT Women's Locker Room. Stratton took a moment away from taking shots at the rest of the Division to reveal her next challenger, and she wanted to give everyone a chance to lose to her down the line. To that end, Stratton revealed that there will be a Battle Royal to determine who will be her next Title challenger, and it will take place on next week's episode of NXT.

After talking a bit about her big win and that it didn't matter who took her on for the Title, she had the entire NXT Women's Division come out to the ring to celebrate with her. She also took the opportunity to take more jabs at the other women in the division before saying that she might just have to retire since she wasn't losing any time soon.

First night as champ and @tiffstrattonwwe has made enemies out of the ENTIRE NXT Women's Locker Room.



This is going to be fun 😂#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/IXWbcahS3Z — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2023

"You guys think you care what you think. C'mon ladies, c'mon out. Look at your cute little faces," Stratton said. "I know you are all starstruck. And I'm sure you all have the same question for me. What is next for Tiffany Stratton? Who will I give my first Title defense to? I'm going to be Champion a long time. I might as well retire as Champion. No one can sit with me. Not you. Not you, and I don't even know why you're out here. And definitely not you. Sorry, not sorry."

"This is so awkward. I invited you all out here. Luckily for you guys, on my way back from Battleground, I had a Tiffany epiphany. Why don't I give them all an opportunity at my Tiffy Title? So next week there will be a Battle Royale to determine who my next opponent will be. It doesn't matter who will win, because I'm going to beat all of you to it. I'm gonna beat all of you to it because as far as I know and as long as I want, it is Tiffy Time," Stratton said.

The lineup for that Battle Royal was revealed later and includes Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, Gigi Dolin, Fallon Henley, Lyra Valkyria, Kiana James, Jacy Jayne, Jakarta Jackson, Thea Hail, Tatum Paxley, Elektra Lopez, Lash Legend, Valentina Feroz, Yulisa Leon, and more. Valkyria will definitely want to get back in the mix after a stellar showing at Battleground, but there are many others who have been waiting to get a shot at the Title, and we'll find out who that will be quite soon.

During our previous conversation with Stratton, she revealed how words of encouragement from Shawn Michaels resonated with her, and for Stratton, those words assure her she's on the right track. "I would definitely say it gives me confidence. It makes me feel like I'm on the right track. And if he's saying good things, if it's coming from Shawn Michaels, I must be doing something right," Stratton said.

Stratton also had great things to say about Sara Amato, who is a major part of why NXT's Women's Division continues to be so stacked with talent. "One thing I love about Sara Amato is she is very blunt. She is very black and white, she tells you like it is, and she tells you when you did a terrible job, she tells you when you did good," Stratton said. "One thing I feel like people don't do enough is tell you when things don't go well, or things that looked terrible. Sara is not afraid to tell you that, and that is one thing that I feel like helps me a lot and that's how she has helped me a lot."

Who should be the one to challenge Stratton for the Title? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!